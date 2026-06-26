Lance McCullers’ Strong Injury Rehab Debut Hints at Upcoming Astros Return

Just a month ago, the Houston Astros’ starting rotation looked like a shell of what was expected. Now? It’s starting to look like it’s supposed to.

The latest pitcher to start the final path back is right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who threw his first injury rehab game with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. It was the kind of debut Houston was hoping for.

Now, exactly when he rejoins the Astros is up for debate. But, Thursday’s game was a strong first step.

Lance McCullers Jr.’s Rehab Debut

LMJ didn’t disappoint!

3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K #Ascend pic.twitter.com/pvNY2Im0SH — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) June 26, 2026

McCullers was sharp. He went three innings, giving up two hits and striking out four hitters. He threw 42 pitches, 28 of which were strikes.

Starting pitchers usually want to be at 75 pitches before they return to the Majors. If McCullers follows that path, he’ll need two more starts to get there. That would put his return sometime in July. But, given his immense injury history, the Astros are likely to be cautious.

Houston placed McCullers on the injured list on May 19 with a right rotator cuff impingement. Before the injury he was 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA in eight starts, with 43 strikeouts and 22 walks in 39.1 innings.

Thanks to injury issues, he has done little since his 2021 campaign, during which he went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA. Arm injuries cost him his 2023 and 2024 seasons before he returned in 2025 to pitch in 16 games (13 starts) and went 2-5 with a 6.51 ERA.

This season has been all about starting pitching injuries for Houston. At one point early this season the Astros lost Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai and Cristian Javier in a two-week span. That didn’t include two pitchers that suffered elbow injuries that led to Tommy John surgery last year — Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski.

Slowly, Houston has gotten healthy. Imai’s stint on the IL for right arm fatigue was mercifully brief. Brown and Javier both suffered Grade 2 right shoulder strains. Brown returned earlier this month and re-assumed his place in the rotation. Javier could return to the rotation this weekend with Houston in Detroit to face the Tigers.

As for Blanco, he is starting to ramp in the minor leagues. He likely needs four or five more rotations in the minor leagues before he can return to the Majors. But he could join the Astros after the All-Star break.

More reinforcements are coming for Houston. McCullers Is next in line.