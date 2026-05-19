Lance McCullers Jr Scratched as the Astros' Rotation Chaos Continues

The Houston Astros scratched Lance McCullers Jr. from his scheduled start tonight against the Minnesota Twins. He is being replaced by Jason Alexander. Unfortunately, it looks like this is a pattern emerging. This team just cannot stay healthy.

As of publishing, no reason has been offered for the McCullers, Jr. scratch, but an update is surely forthcoming. One thing is for sure: the silence is definitely not reassuring for anyone.

The McCullers Problem

Lance McCullers Jr. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

McCullers Jr. is in the final year of his $85 million contract and is owed $17.7 million just this season. For an Astros fan, that is probably what stings the most. He was supposed to be a veteran anchor for a rotation that has been absolutely destroyed by injuries even last year.

Opening Day was impressive and Astros fans everywhere thought this was the beginning of the turnaround from last season’s fall. McCullers looked like he was back in full force. He pitched seven innings, allowed just one run, and had nine strikeouts against the Red Sox that day.

That was it, though. From that point on, he has gone 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, and 22 walks in 39.1 innings of work. A total of eight starts. In that time, he has also allowed seven home runs and surrendered 30 earned runs.

If you zoom in on his last seven starts, the stats get even worse. What makes the recent decision to pull him is extremely concerning, given that he had his best outing just recently against Seattle. In 5.1 innings, he allowed two earned runs and gathered six strikeouts. It wasn’t great, but it was decent.

So, why isn’t he taking the mound? The Astros haven’t said yet.

McCullers is now 32 years old and has hinted in the recent past that he may be considering retirement. The reasons behind this scratch may be minor and maybe he is on track to get the ball rolling again in the 2026 season, but the wait will be one where fans are holding their breath.

Alexander Steps In

Jason Alexander | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jason Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on May 7 after posting a dismal 14.21 ERA, a 2.53 WHIP, and a .379 batting average in just 6.1 innings. He had made just two appearances on the MLB field for the Astros so far in 2026.

Against the Dodgers, Alexander gave up five earned runs, and then again against Baltimore, the same result. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game in nearly two weeks.

These stats make the decision for the game on Tuesday even more shocking but at the same time very revealing. This rotation is thin, very, very thin.

Spencer Arrighetti gave fans something to cheer about just last Friday when he pitched a near no-hitter. That was the best start an Astros pitcher has had all season. Now we pivot to Alexander, and that shows the range Joe Espada is having to deal with.

Moving Forward For the Astros

Hunter Brown | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Astros are now 19-30, sitting five games back of the Athletics in the AL West. It is hard to believe, but Houston actually leads the AL West in runs per game at 4.39 according to Fangraphs. The offense is also ranked fifth in all of MLB for wRC+ at 108.

The pitching is the anchor right now, and of course, injuries are the cause. There could be hope on the horizon with Josh Hader making rehab appearances and Tatsuya Imai trying to make a comeback. Hunter Brown is throwing some bullpens and could be near a rehab appearance.

Now McCullers is scratched. It seems like every step forward results in two back for this team. The math just gets harder every time the rotation can’t hold on to a lead.

For now, Jason Alexander gets the start in Minnesota. The Astros need him to go deep into the game and give them a chance.