Astros Boast Plenty of National Television Games After Missing Playoffs

The Houston Astros are attempting to bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2025, their first non-playoff season since 2016.

Even after missing the playoffs, the national television partners are lining up to broadcast games when they’re not being shown on Space City Home Network.

Fox announced its package of games earlier this week and the network will show eight games on either the network or on FS1. It’s one of four national packages the league has lined up for 2026, along with NBC/Peacock, TBS and ESPN/ABC.

Houston Astros 2026 National TV Schedule

The Astros have eight games on Fox and FS1 in 2026. Those games include:

Astros at Cincinnati, May 9, 6 p.m., Fox

Seattle at Astros, May 11, 7 p.m., FS1

Pittsburgh at Astros, June 4, 7 p.m., FS1

Astros at Kansas City, June 13, 6 p.m., Fox

Cleveland at Astros, June 20, 6 p.m., Fox

Astros at San Diego, Aug. 8, 6 p.m., Fox

Arizona at Astros, Sept. 5, 6 p.m., Fox

Kansas City at Astros, Sept. 17, 6 p.m., Fox

The Astros will have two games on TBS as part of that network’s Tuesday package of games. The network has only released its schedule through the first half of the season. Houston’s debut on TBS in 2026 is set for May 5 at 7 p.m. when Houston hosts the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The other game is set for June 16, which is another 7 p.m. game at Daikin Park, this time against the Detroit Tigers.

NBC and Peacock are taking over two packages. One is the Sunday Night package that has been broadcast by ESPN for decades. The other is the Sunday Leadoff package, a streaming-only package that was on Roku last season. Houston will play in three games on the Sunday night package, all on NBC/Peacock.

The Astros will debut on Aug. 9 at San Diego at 7 p.m. Houston will host Seattle the following Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The Astros make their final appearance on the Sunday night package on Aug. 30 at the New York Mets at 6 p.m.

ESPN has a package of 30 games this year but has not announced all the games. Only four have been revealed and none included Houston.

Houston’s biggest move of the offseason was signing Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to a three-year deal through the NPB posting system. He’ll bolster a rotation that will be led by Hunter Brown who was third in American League Cy Young voting.

