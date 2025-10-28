Astros Emerge as Possible Trade Suitor for Marlins’ Ace This Winter
There are certainly going to be some changes with the Houston Astros this offseason with their starting rotation. There is a good chance that ace Framber Valdez leaves as a free agent, and if that happens, the Astros will have to find his replacement either through free agency or a trade.
Hunter Brown figures to be at the top of the rotation in 2026 again, and the front office will need to fill in the rotation around him to keep Houston in the mix in the American League West. There are going to be some names that will be available through trades, with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal being the biggest name.
There are going to be some other names available, including two pitchers with the Miami Marlins. Two players that they'll receive calls on are Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Whether or not the Marlins get an offer that will make them deal one of them remains to be seen, but one MLB analyst linked one of them to the Astros.
Astros Linked to Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed 10 MLB stars most likely to be traded this offseason, and Alcantara was one of the players named, with Houston a potential landing spot.
"Next season, Alcantara will be another year removed from his Tommy John surgery, which bodes well for his chances of returning to his Cy Young form. This year, he made 31 starts and logged 174 2/3 innings, proving that he’s healthy. He also improved as the season went on — his second-half ERA was 3.33,'' Bowden wrote.
Alcantara did impress as the season went along this year, following surgery. His numbers might not show the full story as he went 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA with 142 strikeouts and 57 walks. His second half was strong and should prove to other teams that he's ready to be a top-of-the-rotation pitcher for contenders.
"The Marlins hold a team option for Alcantara for 2027, so he’s under team control for two more seasons. If Miami doesn’t get the asking price it wants this winter, the team will just hold onto him until next year’s trade deadline, giving him further time to get back to his accustomed level of dominance,'' added Bowden.
Miami flirted with dealing Alcantara at the trade deadline in July before holding onto him. Other teams mentioned by Bowden included the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees. Bowden also linked Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers to the Astros. One way or another, Houston will have options through the trade market to find an arm or two behind Brown if Valdez does leave.