Astros Expected To Sign 18-Year-Old Cuban Right-Hander This Spring

The Houston Astros made some noise in the offseason in acquiring starters Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, and while the Astros appear to be done making significant moves for right now, they could be approaching another deal very soon that could help them in the next few years.

One of the primary concerns surrounding Houston continues to be its pitching staff, and of course, its lackluster farm system, which is considered one of the most disappointing in all the Major Leagues right now.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With that said, the Astros are reportedly on the verge of signing a new arm during spring training.

Houston Pursues Cuban Pitcher

Houston Astros cap | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, the Astros are expected to sign right-hander Danel Reyes. The agreement is pending a physical, but as long as everything goes according to plan, the ballclub could be adding an 18-year-old arm to its farm system.

The Cuban right-hander has been spending his time in the Dominican Republic since 2023, and was a top standout among Cuba's U-15 team back in 2022. As noted by Romero, his fastball is known to reach 90-93 miles per hour.

Sources: Cuban RHP 🇨🇺 Danel Reyes is expected to sign with the Houston Astros, pending a physical.



Reyes, 18, has battled since 2023 in the Dominican Republic after emerging as one of the top arms on Cuba’s 2022 U-15 team. FB: 90–93 mph. A story of resilience. pic.twitter.com/yheQ3ulR8f — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 1, 2026

Houston Needs the Help in the Future

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Brice Matthews gearing up for his nod in the Majors, and with his fellow top prospects Xavier Neyens, Walker janek and Miguel Ullola following a similar track, the Astros will need help in their farm system, as it's already subpar compared to other franchises across the nation.

With the pending addition of Reyes, he could develop into a key for Houston, which has a shaky track record when it comes to sustaining its pitching staff. His promising fastball should be a valuable asset to the ballclub, and he gives them yet another arm to work with in the minor leagues.

Spring training is now in full swing, and any remaining gaps are starting to rise to the surface, but one of the most noticeable areas that continues to need work, aside from pitching, is their player development system. This seems to be an area that consistently needs further attention.

As always, only time will tell how this signing plays out in the long run, but at first glance, it is shaping up to be a wise move by the Astros, and one that might pay dividends. This certainly isn't a groundbreaking signing, but if they can help Reyes grow into a reliable player on the mound, he could end up being one of their top arms down the road.