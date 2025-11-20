Astros Surprisingly Predicted to Trade Away Disappointing Deadline Acquisition

The Houston Astros are going to be looking into creative ways to improve their roster this offseason, and one way they could do just that is the trade market.

Houston already made one major move this week by trading away Gold Glove winning outfielder Mauricio Dubón to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for utility infielder Nick Allen, a deal that will save the Astros some money.

If they want to make another move in order to shed some salary and leave both financial flexibility as well as open spots for young outfielders, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has named trade-deadline acquisition Jesús Sánchez as its most likely candidate to be dealt.

Astros Could Trade Away Jesús Sánchez to Further Cut Costs

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jesus Sanchez (4) looks on after being picked off at first during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

"With seven known salaries north of $17 million and nine more expected to land in the $3 million-$10 million range in arbitration, the Astros are surely looking to trim some payroll—if only so they can turn around and throw those savings at a free-agent ace like Dylan Cease," Miller wrote. "...it's more than plausible that neither [Dubón or Sánchez] is part of their planned starting lineup for Opening Day, provided they're content with Cam Smith or Zach Cole in right field."

In all fairness, Miller's prediction came before the Dubón deal, so perhaps at this juncture it may be less likely that they are actually willing to add even more outfield depth. With that being said, Sánchez is projected by Spotrac to receive $6.5 million in arbitration this year, a number which he may not be worth.

He also has two full seasons of team control, which makes him potentially more of an attractive trade candidate for teams looking to add to their outfields. For Houston, it's fair to say Sánchez was a disappointment after being acquired, so cutting bait now might make the most sense.

Sánchez Struggled Badly for Astros Down Season's Final Stretch

Sep 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Jesus Sanchez (4) fields a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When Houston made the move for Sánchez in exchange for three prospects, they did it because their outfield depth was lacking severely and they badly needed a left-handed bat to balance things out. Though missing the playoffs cannot be blamed on him, the Astros certainly needed more than what he provided.

In 48 games with Houston, Sánchez slashed a dismal .199/.269/.342, posting a bWAR of just 0.2 as he never really found his way with the bat in his hands. He was not lighting the world on fire with the Miami Marlins, but a slash line of .256/.320/.420 that he had over 86 games with them and a 1.1 bWAR would have been a major boost.

An argument can be made to hold onto the 28-year-old because of the depth he provides at an area where the Astros are very young, but if Houston feels the writing is already on the wall here for what Sánchez brings, fans would not be broken up to see him dealt away.

It's worth keeping an eye on to see if general manager Dana Brown winds up pulling the trigger and sending Sánchez packing.

