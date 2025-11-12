MLB Insiders Predict Astros Star Framber Valdez Could Be Dealt to NL Contender

One of the biggest questions this offseason is where Houston Astros free agent pitcher Framber Valdez ends up. All signs point to the left-hander leaving in free agency.

Along with Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, they are going to be the two biggest names in the starting pitching market. Both are likely to move on from their current clubs, and there will be no shortage of suitors for them.

Most contenders will be looking to add Valdez to their rotation to either lead it or solidify it. There have been several teams that will be linked to him, but CBS Sports' baseball insiders predicted that he will switch leagues to the National League, to a trio of contenders.

Framber Valdez Predicted to Switch Leagues This Offseason

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

R.J. Anderson, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry, and Matt Snyder of CBS Sports gave their predictions for Valdez's free agency, and all of them have him switching leagues. Anderson and Snyder predict he'll land with the San Francisco Giants, Axisa predicted the Chicago Cubs, and Perry predicted the New York Mets.

Those predictions make sense as all three of those clubs are not afraid to open up their wallets in free agency and spend to add impactful talent to their rosters. The Cubs are coming off a National League Division Series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Giants and Mets need pitching to compete with the top teams in their divisions.

Valdez would slot into any of the three rotations and make a huge difference. As for the Astros, replacing him will not be easy. Hunter Brown is back, but finding someone to slot behind him in the rotation is a must-do this winter. Cease would be a logical addition to add behind Brown, but getting him won't be easy.

Houston could also look to dip their toes into the trade market. Do they call up the Miami Marlins to inquire about Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera? Do they call the Washington Nationals about MacKenzie Gore? What about Freddy Peralta of the Brewers? He is due to be a free agent after 2026, and Milwaukee could look to move him this offseason.

The signs were there at the end of the season that Valdez would be moving on this offseason, but if he were to leave, going to the National League would be a best-case scenario for the Astros. He'll go to contenders, but not having to see him in the playoffs in the American League would lessen the blow of his leaving.

