Astros Insider Points Out Potential Nightmare Offseason Scenario
This has the potential to be a roster-changing offseason for the Houston Astros.
Left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez has become a free agent, and all signs are pointing to him moving on with a long-term contract somewhere else. Things can change when it comes to free agency, and Valdez could surprise with a return to the Astros. However, that would be a shocking development based on what has already been reported.
More than likely, Houston will have to replace Valdez. They have Hunter Brown returning to anchor the rotation, but pairing him with another co-ace like he had with the lefty this past season won't be easy, according to Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle (subscription required).
Astros Likely Won't Sign Notable Starting Pitcher
"Don't expect the Astros to sign any major, nine-figure contract given the franchise's (self-imposed) spending restraints. Moves around the margins? That seems to be the likely formula, with the starting pitcher standing as the most obvious need to address,'' Shapiro wrote.
That isn't a promising outlook. Dylan Cease is someone the Astros could choose to target if Valdez does sign elsewhere, as is Ranger Suarez. Having to settle for someone like Michael King of the San Diego Padres would feel like a major letdown when it comes to the rotation in 2026.
"The Astros of 2025 suffered from a severe lack of depth, where just two pitchers (Valdez and Hunter Brown) were the only arms to log at least 100 innings. Perhaps Brown will double-dip this winter, looking to fortify a rotation still in flux ahead of the 2026 season,'' added Shapiro.
Suarez is someone who multiple teams will covet, but he will be in no rush to be one of the first free agents to sign. A lot of free agent pitchers will let Valdez and Cease set the market for the top-end pitchers this winter.
Like a lot of other teams, Houston will be in the free agent market for starters. Another option they could pursue is former Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers right-hander Merrill Kelly. He is someone who has been an innings-eater during his time in the majors, and he would fit the bill of what the Astros are looking for: a cheap option that throws a lot of innings.
It is going to be an interesting offseason for Houston in terms of how they piece together their starting rotation behind Brown.