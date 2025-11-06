Astros Projected by Insider to Lose Star Ace Framber Valdez to NL Powerhouse
The Houston Astros head into the offseason as one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on and will have to decide on what the strategy is going to be moving forward.
After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Houston, at a minimum, is going to be entering a retooling era of sorts, despite the fact that a significant number of injuries, especially to pitching, largely cost them their season.
A pitcher who was on the field all year though happens to be one of the top names available this year in star ace Framber Valdez. Most do not expect Valdez to return however, and in a recent segment, Matt Vasgersian of the MLB Network predicts the lefty workhorse to sign with the New York Mets.
Astros Predicted to Lose Framber Valdez to Mets in Free Agency
"There's a lot of cash to flow around over there and Framber is out there," Vasgersian said. "This fits the bill and I think [Steve Cohen will tell the front office] to spend a lot of money recklessly and go for it. Give the guy the extra two years he wants and he's gonna be a Met...he can keep his orange theme together"
For as much as it would sting to see Valdez wearing a different uniform next season, Houston would likely prefer it to be a National League squad like New York rather than a team they'll have to go through in order to get back to their dominance over the American League.
Despite his run with the Astros likely ending following some late season controversy, Valdez has had an absolutely incredible stretch with Houston.
Valdez Has Been Among Baseball's Most Reliable Pitchers for Astros
Over the last four seasons, Valdez has been a reliable and steady ace for this team, making 121 starts and pitching to a 3.21 ERA, 1.159 WHIP and posting a 57-35 record. In that period, he has collected a bWAR of 14.9 to showcase his value.
If he winds up signing the megadeal Vasgersian seems to be predicting, it's safe to say his viral cross up incident would not have cost him the amount of money it seemed like it could initially.
Time heals all wounds, and for Valdez, he is one of the better pitchers in baseball, hitting free agency for the first time in his career at the soon-to-be age of 32. Left-handed pitching at an elite level is something front offices salivate over and it's why Valdez will command a huge deal.
It seems the ship has sailed -- or at least is preparing to -- on him returning to Houston, so at that point it's a war for the highest bidder. Seeing that highest bidder wind up being the Mets would hardly be a surprise to anyone.
Should things play out this way, Astros fans will be following closely -- at a distance -- for the remainder of his career to see what could have been.