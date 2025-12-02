Help Could Be Incoming for Astros Pitching Staff By Acquiring Reds Starter

The Houston Astros are getting themselves back on track during this offseason with plans to reach the postseason in 2026. Of course, major adjustments need to continue happening within the franchise if they want their hopes to become a reality.

On the verge of losing key stars, now is the time to make some waves in free agency. The Astros would be wise to capitalize on this opportunity to potentially boost their roster. This is the season of trade talks, and Houston has been at the forefront of many of these discussions. One of the latest predictions revolves around one of their top prospects, in exchange for a veteran starter.

MLB Columnist Predicts Jacob Melton Out, Brady Singer In

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report could be on to something here. The Astros are in dire need of some pitching upgrades to back up Hunter Brown, particularly now that Framber Valdez is likely out of the picture.

Houston's outfield is quite saturated as it is, so finding a home on the field for 25-year-old left fielder Jacob Melton will be a difficult task, leaving the Astros in a precarious situation. Retaining Melton could serve the franchise well, considering he is their No. 2 prospect, but shipping him elsewhere in exchange for a veteran starter could be a more strategic move. That's where right-hander Brady Singer of the Cincinnati Reds comes in.

Why Singer?

Pitching woes aside, Houston needs consistency and stability across all ends. Overall, Singer has been a relatively healthy player, which the Astros could also benefit from after struggling with the IL all season.

During his 2025 campaign, he owned a 4.03 ERA across 169.2 innings pitched in 32 starts. This was his first year playing for the Reds, as he was previously attached to the Kansas City Royals. In November of 2024, Singer was sent to the Reds for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.

Now, Singer is not an offensive flamethrower by any means, but he certainly wouldn't be a terrible risk for Houston. As noted by Reuter, he does not come with a long-term financial commitment, eliminating the gamble.

With the MLB Winter Meetings rapidly approaching on Dec. 7, there will be some movement to follow. There's already been some major moves made, and while things have been heating up during hot stove season, the true chaos has yet to begin. Whether or not that will include Melton or Singer, only time will tell.

