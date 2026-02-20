Astros Offseason Trade Acquisition Could Be Breakout Candidate in 2026

The Houston Astros had to reconfigure their starting rotation this offseason, as there was never a likely chance that Framber Valdez would re-sign. With a promising pitcher in Hunter Brown, the rest of the staff slowly took shape.

As currently constructed, Brown and Tatsuya Imai will spearhead the starting rotation, followed by guys like Christian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. It's not as deep as years past, but there is one pitcher who could elevate Joe Espada's rotation to another level.

Mike Burrows Could Ascend to New Heights This Season

Pitcher Mike Burrows pitches against the Atlanta Braves. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Astros made it clear that starting pitching was being addressed when they acquired Mike Burrows in a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Burrows, Houston parted ways with two high-ceiling prospects in Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito.

However, the move for Burrows is the exact profile that Dana Brown was searching for. The 26-year-old is under team control through the 2031 season and isn't a financial burden. This means the Astros can develop Burrows and unlock the high ceiling he possesses.

Joel Reuter of bleacherreport.com named one breakout pitcher for each team in 2026, and Burrows represented Houston. He made 19 starts last season and posted a 3.94 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 31 walks. The majority of his starts ranged from five to six innings.

Burrows Looking to Maximize Fastball

Burrows pitches. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Houston hopes to unlock with Burrows is his fastball. He isn't by any means a flamethrower, with an average fastball velocity at 95 mph, but his changeup is incredibly effective. His off-speed run value sits in the 97th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. Over half of his strikeouts last season were through the changeup, limiting opposing hitters to a .147 batting average.

The Astros have been able to maximize a pitcher's fastball in the past. Burrows has legitimate secondary pitches, but working through his four-seam and sinking two-seam fastball will be the goal in 2026. Opposing hitters lit up his four-seam fastball last year, finishing with a .326 average.

If he can increase his velocity and locate that pitch better, the ceiling is extremely high for Burrows. He'll certainly have plenty of opportunities in 2026 and has the potential to be the number three starter behing Brown and Imai.

Health will continue to be the biggest uncertainty surrounding this entire roster. Injuries plagued their 2025 season, causing the Astros to miss the postseason. Houston remains committed to contending while staying under the competitive balance tax.