Astros Predicted to Acquire Veteran Outfielder from Yankees

The Houston Astros are surrounded by question marks this offseason. Of course, one of the most pressing questions involves Framber Valdez and what his future with the Astros will look like, or if he will find a new home elsewhere. However, the question marks go beyond Valdez. As some players are on the brink of leaving Houston, the franchise is eyeing potential acquisitions.

Enter Trent Grisham, one of the New York Yankees' top hitters. The 29-year-old outfielder finished his 2025 campaign with the Yankees, slashing .235/.348/.464 with nine doubles, one triple, 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. As a free agent with an incredible offseason performance backing him up, fans across the nation are hoping that he will land with their team.

Despite a wide array of options, predictions are showing Grisham landing with one of New York's American League rivals, the Astros.

What’s in It for the Astros?

Houston's outfield was shaky this season, as several key players were sidelined due to injuries, including Yordan Alvarez, Taylor Trammell and Chas McCormick. The shocking amount of injuries contributed to the downfall of their outfield this past season, leaving them in dire need of consistency.

Now, Grisham's defensive metrics were underwhelming this past season, but we've seen his ability to field quite well in the past. There is a chance that his upcoming campaign could be a turnaround after his disappointing performance this year, and at this point, the Astros need to welcome any help that they can get.

Tim Kelly of the Bleacher Report predicts that Grisham could land in Houston with a three-year, $55.5 million contract. With that being said, Kelly did note, "Trent Grisham isn't going to match the annual value of the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer that the Yankees have extended to him, but he had such a good offensive season in 2025 that it still probably makes sense for him to decline the QO and search for a long-term contract."

According to Kelly, there are a few other teams that could potentially land Grisham — the Texas Rangers, the Philadelphia Phillies or the Kansas City Royals. Out of these ball clubs, Houston seems like it could be the best fit in terms of what both parties are in need of, but it's always best to expect the unexpected in professional baseball.

Hot stove season is upon us, and free agency rumors continue to flood in from afar. This is a time of uncertainty for many franchises, including the Astros. Decisions must be made, and a good starting point could involve Grisham.

