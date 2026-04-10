Astros Preparing to Select Taylor Trammell After Jake Meyers Injury

The Houston Astros haven’t made official moves yet, but it’s clear that the Astros will have a new outfielder Friday in Seattle.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported on Thursday that the Astros are preparing to select outfielder Taylor Trammell, which would require a 40-man roster move to get him on the 26-man roster, for Friday’s game.

This is a day after the Astros lost center fielder Jake Meyers to lower back tightness during their series finale with the Colorado Rockies. He shared with reporters after the game that he was heading back to Houston to have the injury further evaluated. McTaggart’s reporting clearly shows that the Astros are preparing to be without Meyers.

Taylor Trammell’s Astros History

Trammell joined the Astros last year after three seasons with the Mariners from 2021-23 and then splitting the 2024 season between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees but only played in 10 games.

With the Astros, he played in 52 games and slashed .197/.296/.333 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He started the 2025 season on the injured list with a left calf strain and didn’t make it to the Majors until late June after rehab assignments with the FCL Astros and Triple-A Sugar Land. He also missed time in August with a cervical muscle strain.

He and the Astros agreed to a split contract in arbitration in the offseason, which came with an invitation to Major League spring training. He didn’t make the opening day roster and was assigned to Sugar Land, where he was scratched from Wednesday’s game after Meyers was hurt.

In 10 games with Sugar Land he slashed .226/.455/.548 with two home runs and five RBI.

The Astros are also preparing to select right-handed pitcher J.P. France on Friday, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome (subscription required). On Thursday, Houston announced that they assigned Roddery Munoz to Triple-A Sugar Land after he cleared waivers when he was designated for assignment. That clears the spot needed for France, who was part of Houston’s rotation from 2023-24 before he suffered a right shoulder capsule injury that required surgery.

With Houston going to a six-man rotation, even in the wake of Hunter Brown’s move to the 15-day injured list, calling France up is a necessary move. It’s not clear when France will pitch. Houston will start Tatsuya Imai on Friday and then Lance McCullers Jr. on Saturday. The rest of the rotation for the four-game series is to be announced.