Carlos Correa Reveals Why He Thought an Astros Return Would Never Happen

The Houston Astros made a push at the playoffs last season by adding one familiar face at the trade deadline. Finalizing a trade with the Minnesota Twins to acquire former Astro Carlos Correa, the former All-Star returned home, where it all started for him.

Correa spent his first seven seasons in Major League Baseball with the Astros organization, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and two All-Star nods; he also finished top five in MVP voting his last season in Houston before testing free agency in 2019.

A large and important piece in the Astros' first World Series championship, Correa took his abilities to the Twins for the next four seasons before returning to the Astros in 2025. As the Twins rebuild their franchise, Correa dons a Houston uniform again, something he didn't think was possible.

Correa Sounds Off on Returning to Houston

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) gets congratulated after hitting his 200th career home run. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Speaking to former MLB outfielder Cliff Floyd, now with MLB Network, Correa disclosed that he never thought a return to Houston was possible after taking his talents elsewhere. But truth be told, it was possible and Correa couldn't be happier about it.

"I never thought it would be possible to come back. When I got the call that it was a possibility, when we made it happen, we were very happy," Correa told Floyd. "My parents live in Houston, my wife's family is in Texas, so it's a lot better for the kids to grow up around family and for everybody to be together."

"It worked out perfect and we have a chance to win the World Series every single year, which is what we always want."

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Correa won his only World Series ring with the 2017 Astros and left the franchise before Houston won its second World Series championship in 2022. Now primarily taking over third base duties, having been the shortstop before Jeremy Peña came into the mix, his mood is much more leader-focused.

"When it comes to the subject of leadership, that's not something you can call yourself 'the leader of the team'. Do your thing, show up to work every day, you talk to people and they start gravitating toward you because of the way you work and treat people."

"For me, it's about caring for my teammates and it's about showing them how the work is done and how we show up to work every single day."

With Correa back in Houston, the Astros feel like a team that could take back the AL West division title after losing it last season to the Seattle Mariners.