What Role Astros Prospect Brice Matthews Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Due to Jeremy Peña's fractured right ring finger, Brice Matthew's chance at making the opening day roster just got real. The Houston Astros' 2023 first-round pick earned a 13-game stint in the big leagues last July and September combined, but struggled out of the gate. He posted a .167/.222/.452 slash line over 42 at-bats, while hitting four homers, is the main silver lining.

With Peña, Carlos Correa, Isaac Parades, Jose Altuve, and Christian Walker manning each infield spot, with one likely flexing into the DH role at times, the big league infield is crowded, to say the least.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The infield is cluttered with four former All-Stars and Walker, who has hit 26+ homers with at least 84 RBI each of the last four seasons, while winning three straight Gold Glove awards from 2022-2024.

With that being said, the primary second baseman is blocked, and with Jose Altuve's four remaining seasons via contract, the Astros must find another spot for Matthews. That is likely why he spent nine games in center field with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Brice Matthews May Be Moved to the Outfield Full-Time

William Liang-Imagn Images

He has even spent five games in center field and two in left field this spring. It appears Houston is trying to get him comfortable with the outfield, without fully committing. He has spent 10 games at second base this spring, and Jake Meyers was a 2.4 fWAR player with a .292/.354/.373 slash line last season.

Reports indicate the Astros are shopping Meyers around, but unless he gets traded, he's the primary center fielder. If Matthews winds up on the opening day roster, he'll likely be a swing man, but we may see him more in center field when he plays.

MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart predicts him to make the opening day roster as a bench bat and backup centerfielder and second baseman. This role suits him well, but won't help his development. At just 24 years old, Matthews needs to play every day or most days to continue to develop into his potential.

At Triple-A last season, Matthews batted .260/.371/. 458 with 18 doubles and 18 homers over 112 games. He has a high walk rate, which was proven with his 70 walks at Triple-A last spring, but also strikes out a lot. He struck out 139 times, which was fifth in the Pacific Coast League.

Matthews is an exciting player with loads of pop. When he plays in the big leagues this year, he'll likely be in that bench role that McTaggart suggested. Although if the reports of Houston shopping Meyers are true and he's dealt, I wouldn't be surprised if the Astros fully commit to putting him in the outfield, especially with how stacked the infield is for years to come.