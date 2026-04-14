How to Watch Astros vs. Rockies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

A forgettable road trip is in the books for the Houston Astros on several levels. Not only did Joe Espada's crew go 1-9, but the limp home on a nine-game losing streak, and they came home extremely shorthanded. As if the results on the field were not bad enough, the injuries piled up on what seemed like a daily basis for Houston.

After losing two out of three in Sacramento to the Athletics, the Astros were swept by the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners. The series loss to the Athletics doesn't look as bad now as it did when it happened. The Athletics followed that series win over Houston by winning five out of six games against the New York Yankees and New York Mets during their week-long stay in the Empire State.

In an odd scheduling quirk for this time of the year, the Rockies are in Houston to begin a three-game series for the second week in a row between the two clubs. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's series opener, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Carlos Correa | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Colton Gordon | William Liang-Imagn Images

Rockies: TBD vs. Astros: Colton Gordon (0-0, 0.00)

This is going to be one of those series where you're going to need to be looking at the Astros roster to figure out who is pitching. During the trip, Houston lost Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai, and Cristian Javier, who all ended up injured. At the time this article is being written, the only scheduled starter for either team is Houston's Colton Gordon.

You get the feeling that there is going to be a bullpen game or two for both teams. Colorado is coming off a bullpen game on Sunday afternoon against the San Diego Padres after Kyle Freelend was scratched. This could be an interesting series when it comes to pitching.

Houston Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); SS Jermey Pẽna (Grade 1 hamstring strain); RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue); Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow.