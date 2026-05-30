Astros Receive Two Massive Updates on Return Timelines for Injured Players

As the Houston Astros' season starts to flip on its head, with the franchise being 7-3 over its last 10 games, things are starting to look up. Though the record might not show it, currently 26-33 entering game two against the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston is 3.5 games back of first place in the AL West.

A major reason for the impressive winning ways of late is healthy players on the field, such as Christian Walker, Yordan Alvarez, and a heating-up Cam Smith. But just because they're playing well with those players now doesn't mean they can't get even healthier.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are getting two players back very soon on both sides of the baseball, which is music to manager Joe Espada's ears.

2 Injury Updates Revealed

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) warms up. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The first injury update Rome provided surrounds All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, who has been sidelined due to a grade 2 left oblique strain since May 18. When Altuve is in the middle of the lineup for Houston, the confidence rises, and he's on his way to returning to action on the field.

According to Rome, Altuve is at a point where he doesn't need a rehab assignment before he returns from injury. Altuve took batting on Saturday, ran the bases and fielded ground balls as the Astros will have him face some live pitching in the next couple of days, per Rome's X account (formerly Twitter).

Altuve holds a .245 batting average with four home runs and 12 RBIs to his name, something he'll look to improve when he suits back up in uniform. And while Altuve's name takes center stage, the Astros' rotation is preparing to add a very important piece back ASAP.

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) and starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) talk on the mound. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cristian Javier, who's been sidelined with a grade 2 right shoulder strain since April 10, is nearing a return to Houston, but will need a rehab start or two before doing so. As reported by Rome, per manager Joe Espada, Javier's next step in returning is a rehab start in the minor leagues.

Javier wasn't pitching well at all in his short number of outings for Houston in 2026, hitting the IL with a 12.54 ERA across 9.1 innings. When healthy, Javier is a crucial member of the squad who has shown he can come up clutch in moments where the Astros need him.

Landing Javier back sometime in June, as well as keeping an eye on Hunter Brown's developments, should only encourage Astros fans as summer rolls around.