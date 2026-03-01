Isaac Paredes Joins Astros Lineup and Slams First Spring Training Home Run

When you’re one of the most buzzed about trade targets of the offseason and you don’t get dealt every move you make gets a little more attention.

That’s life for Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes right now. Dangled to the entire league this offseason, no one bit. Paredes signed a contract with the Astros for $9.35 million for 2026 with a $13.5 million team option for 2027. It gives Houston — or a team that acquires him some security. He showed up on time and said he could only control what he could control.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For a week Paredes has continued his spring training ramp-up on the side and hadn’t appeared in any games. That changed on Saturday.

Isaac Paredes Slams Home Run

Isaac Paredes clubbed his first homer of the spring in his first Grapefruit League game of the year. And to no one’s surprise, he pulled it. pic.twitter.com/gunTTvtQQR — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 28, 2026

The Astros waited for a week to slide Paredes into a spring training game. It didn’t take long for him to show off for Astros fans and any prospective trade suitors down the line. He also drew a walk.

After the game, manager Joe Espada was clearly thrilled to see Paredes in what appeared to be midseason form, in an interview with beat reporters, including MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

“A walk and a homer,” Espada said. “It's not that easy, but sometimes he makes it look that easy. He can hit. Getting all those guys in there is going to be very important because they all do damage and create versatility if we can keep them healthy.”

Houston tried trading both Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker as the Astros tried to solve a logjam of players in their infield. Had Walker been dealt — along with the remaining $40 million on his contract — Paredes likely would have slid over to first base. It would have been a cost-savings move for the Astros.

But both are still in camp. There was little market for either. That could change as the season continues, as he is versatile, less costly and has another year of team control at his acquiring team’s disposal.

Houston is in this spot because of Paredes’ significant hamstring injury last season. He was acquired last year in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and played third base until he suffered the injury.

At the trade deadline, the Astros re-acquired Carlos Correa and determined that he would be the everyday third baseman. Houston expects to have Jose Altuve play second base more often and Jeremy Peña is entrenched at shortstop. With Nick Allen in a utility role, there is little room for Paredes in the lineup every day. So, for now, Houston will try and work him into the lineup when it can — and potentially trade him when the offer is right.