Top Astros Prospect Building Momentum for Opening Day Starter Role

The Houston Astros' starting positional roles are starting to come together as they gear up to take on the Los Angeles Angels at home for opening day on Thursday.

The roster will be filled with several familiar faces, but there are some positions that still feel up in the air with opening day around the corner.

One of the biggest question marks for the Astros this spring has been their outfield. After trading away Jesus Sanchez to acquire Joey Loperfido, the left field position still doesn't feel complete, as Jake Meyers and Cam Smith will likely hold down center and right field, respectively.

And with the spring coming to an end, a position battle has emerged between Astros top prospect Brice Matthews and Zach Cole. You might be wondering why Matthews is in the conversation, but as reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, it's not outlandish to think of Matthews as an outfield option for left.

Matthews' Ability to Hold Down LF

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews (28) jogs off the field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I played [outfield] in high school, a little bit in college, so I wasn't too unfamiliar for me,” Matthews said. “But I'm an athlete. I feel like I play wherever and be just fine wherever. So where the team needs me to be. I'll be more than ready to go," McTaggart reported.

Manager Joe Espada has been reported as saying that he would feel comfortable letting Matthews play in the outfield, especially with the infield position he plays getting held down by veterans. Espada has loved what he's seen from Matthews this spring, and Matthews has been great.

“Swinging the bat well, playing all over the field, stealing bases. The athleticism is what we’re looking for. He gives you the versatility for me to do a lot of things with him on the field," Espada said via McTaggart on MLB.com.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) looks out at his team before the game. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Houston could use some youth in their lineup, and his speed would be immaculate in left field. Other outfield options aren't the quickest, but it wouldn't be an everyday role, given that Yordan Alvarez wants to play in the outfield rather than being a primary designated hitter.

Matthews could be the standout player to make the roster in this role, but if it doesn't work out, Cole can be the backup plan. Cole has struggled this spring.

Getting Matthews more consistent at-bats will only help his development at the major league level, especially since Houston turns the page on the dynasty of their franchise.