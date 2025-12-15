Veteran Left-Handed Free Agent Pitcher Offers Astros Multiple Options

It has been a quiet offseason for the Houston Astros so far. General manager Dana Brown and the front office have a veteran roster coming back for 2026 and one that can still contend in what they still believe is a championship window.

Losing left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez is going to put a dent in those plans, which leaves the front office trying to replace him. It won't be easy with Dylan Cease, the other top free agent pitcher this winter, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston is banking on Lance McCullers, Jr. having a bounce-back season after battling multiple injuries following signing a big deal in 2021. The Astros need to add behind Hunter Brown at the top of the rotation, while also looking to solidify their bullpen.

The number of free agent options is dwindling, but on Athletics' left-hander offers Dana Brown an interesting option that could be a low-risk, high-reward chance if he chooses to go down that road.

Sean Newcomb Offers Astros Multiple Options in Free Agency

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In 2025, Newcomb pitched for the Boston Red Sox and Athletics and was used in two different roles. With the Red Sox, he was used as both a starter and out of the bullpen, going 0-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 41 innings pitched. He had a 41-17 strikeout to walk ratio, which was better than some may think, given the struggles he had as a starter.

At the end of May, he was traded to the Athletics and worked strictly out of the bullpen, and his numbers were night and day from Boston. He made 36 appearances and worked 51 innings with a 1.75 ERA and 51 strikeouts to just 14 walks.

This offseason, some teams that are pursuing Newcomb are reportedly looking to use the Massachusetts native as a starter again. However, if there is one thing the numbers tell us from last season is that he works better out of the bullpen, but is a spot-starter option if a team needs one.

Where does Houston come into play for Newcomb? He provides Dana Brown with multiple options, either as a starter or out of the bullpen. Does he solve the need for a No. 2 starter behind Hunter Brown? No, but he is someone who showed with the Athletics that at 32 years old, he still has a lot left for any team looking for depth.

Another reason why Newcomb could be someone Houston targets is that he won't command a high contract and might be willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal. If things don't work out, he could be flipped at the trade deadline. Regardless, he is someone who offers Dana Brown multiple options for 2026.

More Astros On SI