Which Free Agents Should Houston Astros Attempt to Re-Sign?
The Houston Astros are in an interesting spot this upcoming offseason. After missing the playoffs, they're going to be keeping their new, young core intact. Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña and Hunter Brown have cemented themselves as the new cornerstones of this team.
They don't nearly have the fire power that the old teams did, especially after letting Alex Bregman walk and trading Kyle Tucker last offseason, but they're still talented. Houston narrowly missed playing October baseball, so expect them to be in the mix for plenty of talent in free agency.
Among those free agents will be four players that will be departing the Astros. A superstar, Framber Valdez, will hit the market for the second year in a row while depth pieces like Victor Caratini and Brendan Rodgers will be looking for a job. There's a need for the Astros in those areas, but they might not fill them with familiar faces. If they do, who will it be?
1. C Victor Caratini
Surprisingly, of the four options, Caratini seems like the best bet to actually return to the Astros in 2026. He was the backup catcher, but he was still a pretty vital piece of the roster for the last two seasons.
It has been the best stretch of Caratini's career since joining the Astros. In 87 games in 2024, the backstop posted career highs in both bWAR (1.3) and OPS+ (101). He followed that up by setting even more career highs this past season with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. Not to mention, he played in 114 games.
He was a DH in 30 games and a first baseman in 15, but most importantly, he caught in 49 games in relief of Yainer Diaz. As a defender, Caratini had four blocks above average compared to Diaz's -2. He was legitmately a better defensive catcher.
Because he's had a really solid couple of seasons, more teams will be eyeing him this winter. But it really makes sense for the Astros to try to bring Caratini back, whether that's a low-cost two-year deal or cheap one-year deal.
It's really hard to find catching, especially one who is a good defender and can hit, even if he's not a superstar. Diaz's OPS has steadily dropped each year since 2023, so it can't hurt to have depth, especially a player they already know well.
2. LHP Framber Valdez
Only one pitcher has thrown more innings than Framber Valdez since the start of 2022. He has consistently had ERAs in the high twos or mid-threes as well of an ERA+ in the 130s. Would the Astros love to keep a pitcher like that? Of course. Will they? It sure doesn't seem like it.
The left-hander will be the top arm on the free agent market and will be 32-years-old heading into next season with no signs of slowing down. He has become one of the best innings eaters in the game, and that is why he'll likely get a pretty hefty long-term deal.
There hasn't been a definitve no from either side of a potential return, but everything is pointing to the All-Star getting the most money he can. He has been linked to big money teams like the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, as well as teams looking for pitching, like the Baltimore Orioles.
Ever since there was some controversy surrounding whether he intentionally crossed up his catcher, it has seemed like there has been a wait until the inevitable end to his tenure. In his final 10 starts, Valdez posted a 6.05 ERA in 58 innings. That combined with a likely AL Cy Young finalist in Hunter Brown and Houston might feel more comfortable walking away.
Still, he's a big fish to let leave. A reunion here feels far less likely than Caratini.
3. Brendan Rodgers
The final two players are an even longer shot to re-sign than Valdez, but of the two, Rodgers has the best chance and higher upside. The Astros took a flier on the former number three overall pick and it didn't work out for him in Houston.
The biggest reason for that was the oblique injury he suffered in June that he didn't return from. Even when on the field, though, Rodgers just didn't perform.
In 43 games, he had only four doubles and two triples, while putting up a .544 OPS and far below average 52 OPS+. Houston tried to recapture that magic Rodgers had in 2022, when he hit 30 doubles and won a Gold Glove on his way to a 4.3 bWAR season, which didn't happen.
There's not much incentive for Houston to bring him back, though. Not only did he not hit well, but after a seemingly failed experiment in the outfield, Jose Altuve wound up playing the most games at second in 2025.
They also have super utility man Mauricio Dubon and an incoming prospect, Brice Matthews. Even though it seems highly unlikely Rodgers returns, there's a better shot of that than this next player.
4. Craig Kimbrel
Kimbrel was pretty good in his limited time with the Astros. After being brought in in late August, he threw 11 innings, allowing three earned runs and doing what he does best, striking out 13.1 batters per nine. While it was a nice small sample size, it's a pretty remote possibility he returns.
The eight time All-Star was the closer for Baltimore in 2024, saving 23 games but posting a 5.33 ERA and -1.1 bWAR before being released in September. He was an All-Star in 2023, but he was far from reliable with a FIP of 3.81.
Kimbrel's best days are behind him and the Astros have a ton of solidified talent in their bullpen. From closer Josh Hader to Bryan King, Bryan Abreu and even a virtual unknown in Bennett Sousa, Houston's weak spot isn't their relief corps.
Kimbrel was solid in his role as a depth option for injuries, but it's not a long-term marriage. He might be a Hall of Famer one day, but his cap will not have an H on it.