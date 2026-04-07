Outfielders’ Comeback Responsible for Astros' Giant Leap in Power Rankings

It's still incredibly early in the season, but the Houston Astros are showing glaring signs of making a comeback this year after their disastrous 2025 campaign. They are currently riding a 6-4 overall record, which proudly places them atop the American League West standings.

Much of this has to do with their steady offense, which has quickly grown to become one of the most threatening in Major League Baseball this year. Surprisingly, 28-year-old Yordan Alvarez has seen stealth improvements after grappling with injuries in 2025.

With the Astros' rising offense, the franchise has seen a significant jump in the latest MLB power rankings. Previously, they were ranked No. 17 ahead of Opening Day. Now, they've landed at No. 7.

Alvarez Carries Houston's Offense

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The comeback return of Alvarez was highly anticipated by fans, but it was unclear if he'd be able to bounce back to the player fans once knew him to be. Needless to say, he's been exceeding expectations across the board.

In his 10 game appearances thus far, he is slashed .400/.578/.900 with a jaw-dropping 1.478 OPS and four home runs, reeling in 10 RBIs along the way.

Alongside the stunning offensive performances posted by Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Christian Walker have also been leading the pack. Altuve is carrying a slash line of .344/.523/.594 with a 1.117 OPS and two homers, while Walker is slashing .324/.405/.649 with a 1.054 OPS and another set of two homers.

This is particularly true for Alvarez, but if this trio of hitters can keep driving up the momentum and smacking homers, the Astros could end up making a deep run in the postseason.

"I’m just trying to hit my pitch instead of just swinging at everything," Altuve stated, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

"I’m just focusing on getting a good pitch, and we know we got good hitters on this team. I’m not trying to make a big swing, I’m just trying to get my pitch. If not, I’ll go to first for the guys behind me.”

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) motions towards the dugout after hitting a home run. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is a new yet promising approach to offense for Houston, and it's clearly working out well in their favor. Things could always take a sour turn as the season continues to play out, but as of right now, the Astros are in a solid position toward the start of their 2026 campaign.

Houston's next matchup is on the board for Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.