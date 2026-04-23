Recently DFA’d Houston Astros Reliever Claimed by the Minnesota Twins

In a world where the Houston Astros haven't had the best of luck, pitching-wise, to begin the season, the franchise made a decision that they feel is best for business. Earlier this week, it was announced by the franchise that reliever Christian Roa would be designated for assignment.

Immediately removed from the 40-man roster, Roa was placed on outright or unconditional release waivers, and the Minnesota Twins made sure he wouldn't be on the unemployment line for long, claiming him off those waivers and making him a part of their franchise in the AL Central.

If Roa had cleared waivers without any other MLB franchise claiming him off of them, he would have stayed with the Astros organization and would have been reassigned to the minor leagues. For Roa, getting claimed gives him another chance to find success at the Major League level.

Astros Bid Farewell to Roa

Houston Astros relief pitcher Christian Roa (73) delivers a pitch. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his short career in Houston, having played at the Triple-A level in 2025 and making his way to the MLB in 2026, Roa held a 5.19 ERA in seven games pitched, two of which he finished. He now reports to Triple-A St. Paul with the Twins as they designated INF/OF Eric Wagaman to open the 40-man roster spot for the now former Astro.

This move indicates that general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada feel the offense is strong enough to make up for what the pitching hasn't been. With several injuries across the main roster, the removal of Roa allows other bullpen pieces better opportunities moving forward.

Roa had a very strong outing this spring for the Astros, ultimately helping him make the opening day roster. Pitching to a 0.93 ERA in nine games, 9.2 innings, and earning three holds, Roa has shown flashes of where he can have success against hitters.

Upcoming Matchup for the Astros

Houston Astros relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos (65) hugs catcher Christian Vazquez (2) after the Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Twins hold a 12-12 record and sit in third place in the AL Central standings, so Roa is technically going to a better situation in the standings. The Astros just earned their 10th victory of the season, taking down the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday and now focus on taking on the New York Yankees.

The Astros have played much better at home this season, and luckily host the Yankees after they finish up the first 2026 edition of the rivalry against the Boston Red Sox. New York has a potent offense that Houston will need to contain to be successful in the three-game series.