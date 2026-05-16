Spencer Arrighetti Is the Best Story in Houston Baseball Right Now

A man who started the season in Triple-A is now the best story in Houston baseball. Given that the season has been defined by injury and disappointment for the Houston Astros, Spencer Arrightetti is giving fans something to be thankful for.

Arrightetti took the mound on Friday night and carried what looked to be a no-hitter all the way into the eighth inning. He retired 11 consecutive batters at one point, which ultimately led to a shutout of the Texas Rangers.

It was the Rangers rookie, Justin Foscue who ended the no-hitter with a single to left field. Arrighetti threw 102 pitches in the game, and while the no-hitter slipped away, the win remained.

How the Night Went

After issuing a two-out walk to the Rangers star, Brandon Nimmo in the first inning, Arrighetti never looked back. He found his groove and carried it all the way through.

The Rangers never even really threatened until the fifth when there were two on with two outs after a Paredes fielding error. Arrighetti found his way out of this jam and kept up the great performance.

All the way into the eighth inning and the crowd just kept getting more excited, and for good reason. Arrighetti was performing and the Astros had plenty to cheer about. Even though he went to the dugout after the Foscue line drive that cost him the no-hitter, the crowd gave him what he deserved: a standing ovation.

Bryan King came in to finish the night for Houston and recorded his fourth save.

Even though Paredes recorded an error in the field, he also hit the lone home run of the game, a 355-foot homer to left. This makes his fourth of the season.

Starting a Fairytale Season

While the team may not be in the middle of a fairytale, Arrighetti is writing his own. He started the year in Triple-A Sugar Land. Now, he holds an ERA through six MLB starts of 1.50. He has recorded five wins and one loss.

He has been surrounded by a rotation that is full of devastating injuries. Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, Tatsuya ImaiRonel Blanco - all on the IL for a significant time during the 2026 campaign. Arrighetti has been the constant, the arm that Espada can count on every fifth day. He gives his team a chance to win.

The start he gave on Friday night was more of a statement. The Astros have not had a lot to celebrate. Their season has been more about what they have lost than what they have won. Unfortunately, this is a trend that carried over from the 2025 season. But for this moment in time, Arrighetti needs to be defined by what he is bringing to the struggling organization.

He’s bringing a lot. A 1.50 ERA. A no-hit bid into the eighth inning. Let’s be honest, he gave the fans something to hold on to. Maybe they can build on that momentum.