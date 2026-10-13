The Astros Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher

One team that will be fascinated to see how the offseason unfolds is the Houston Astros. They spent a large part of the 2026 season chasing their American League West Division foes, but when the dust settled, they were the ones who took control of the division over the last month-plus and held off the Texas Rangers with an 81-81 record to win it.

The Astros were swept out of the AL Wild Card round by the Chicago White Sox, which was a disappointing couple of days in Houston. Looking ahead to the offseason, there are lots of decisions to make in terms of a roster that is quickly aging, headlined by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

The front office needs to figure out if they are still going to contend with its veterans or begin a rebuild of some kind. If they aim to contend in 2027 again, there are multiple needs, mainly with the starting pitching. If they look to add through a trade, one infielder might be the best trade chip the Astros have to get a deal done.

Astros Isaac Paredes Is Becoming Trade Chip To Address Offseason Need

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, Paredes name was floated in trade rumors. However, former general manager Dana Brown never moved him and it turned out to be the right decision. Paredes slashed .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs. He hit a career-high 27 doubles as part of his career-high 147 hits in 155 games. Paredes displayed plate discipline with 71 walks.

Looking ahead to 2027, Paredes has a $13.4 million club option. However, the Astros' infield is crowded, especially with Correa coming back. Jeremy Pena is a better trade chip, but unless Houston is going into a full-blown rebuild, that seems unlikely. Christian Walker is another option, but if the Astros want to begin the season with eyes on contending, a power-hitting corner infielder is tough to find.

The biggest need this winter for Houston is starting pitching behind ace Hunter Brown. The free agent market isn't likely going to solve that need, with most pitchers being retained by their current club. A potential free agent hitting the market is Sonny Gray after the way things ended in the playoffs with the Boston Red Sox, but is he someone Houston would take a chance on? At his age, that might be tough.

Houston is stuck in the middle of nowhere; the avenue they choose will determine their offseason moves. However, Paredes stock is up after his 2026 season. If there is a time for the Astros to move him, it might be this winter.