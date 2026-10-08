Astros’ Offseason Cannot Overlook Their Recent Postseason Collapse

Whatever the approach to the disappointing elimination of the Houston Astros after being swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series, the analysis of the postseason debacle during the last three appearances since 2023 has to be a priority.

Houston saw its home losing streak extend to nine consecutive losses, dating back to Game 2 of the American League Division Series in 2023 against the Minnesota Twins, alongside a general streak of seven games since they lost Games 6 and 7 in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers in 2023, and then were swept 2-0 in the 2024 Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers and this year against the White Sox.

Being honest, Houston went as far as it could and the collapse in the postseason was not that surprising, since they were inconsistent throughout the entire season and, especially, during the last two months after the All-Star Break.

The Texas Rangers were a direct competition until the final day of the season, when Houston crushed the Athletics and Minnesota ended up defeating the Rangers. So it is no secret that, if the Seattle Mariners had not been a disaster, falling to 10 games below .500 with a 76-86 record, the deficient American League West would have resulted in a tighter race.

Heading into 2027, the Astros cannot stop thinking about all of this again and urgently need to take on a plan that not only allows them to dominate during the regular season. It has not been useful at all in their latest playoff appearances.

The Problem Remains Around Yordan

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time that this losing streak has seemed unstoppable and remains active, Houston’s main offensive core still has not resolved the situation. During the regular season, they led the league in home runs and, yes, in the Wild Card, they hit four more. But four of them came with the bases empty.

All of that also leads us to question how devoid of potential the lineup looks when it cannot get extra bases. If there was something that characterized the Astros, who every year seemed destined to reach the World Series during much of the last decade, it was the combination of power, speed and determination to define the key moments. This team does not reach a .150 batting average with runners in scoring position over the last three postseasons.

The reason? Nobody has been able to be consistent enough around Yordan Alvarez, especially when we analyze the performance of the main hitters who have made up the most stable core of the Astros’ offense. Yainer Diaz has averaged a .237 OPS with no home runs and one RBI in 30 plate appearances since 2023, precisely during the stretch of consecutive losses. Jeremy Peña has a double and a home run as his only extra-base hits in 58 plate appearances. Jose Altuve has accumulated just two RBIs in 67 trips to the plate, with 11 strikeouts, just two walks and a .284 on-base percentage.

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, who reached the playoffs with Houston for the first time in 2026, combined to go 1-for-12 with five strikeouts.

The Astros’ numbers hold up only when Yordan enters the equation, with a monstrous .397/.446/.793 offensive line, 10 extra-base hits, six of them home runs, 15 RBIs in 15 games and a 1.239 OPS.

As it should be, the White Sox found a way to keep the pitches far enough away and avoid making the mistakes that other teams went through in past postseasons against Yordan. And that was part of the success, because before and after he came to the plate, nobody else could really offer quality at-bats when they were needed most. Houston’s ending could not have been any different.