The Reason the Astros Could Get More Out of Cristian Javier With a Change of Role

In his best years, velocity wasn't usually the main component in his pitch arsenal that dictated the outcome against hitters. Induced movement was. But Cristian Javier had something else when he became a pitcher who was difficult to beat, especially on the postseason stage.

Maybe you remember it: that mix of curveball, changeup, and slider- three different pitches that could look similar and made it difficult for hitters to identify them. On many occasions, when pitchers manage to calibrate their repertoire with pitches that can subtly deceive by becoming difficult to identify, that latent doubt can turn into a true ecosystem of control for a pitcher.

In his best years, Javier’s highest average fastball velocity was 93.8 mph in 2022. So his recent problems in 2026, after returning from the injured list and struggling to find his rhythm, were not due to a concerning drop in his velocity. The Dominican right-hander’s biggest problem went beyond that last season and began with the loss of total vertical drop on his fastball (-2.1) and sinker (-8.2) compared with other similar pitches.

Cristian Javier Avg Vertical (ft) 2026 | Baseball Savant.

Even though Javier experienced some improvements late in the regular season, his three types of fastballs weren't ever able to stabilize enough to dispel the doubts and concerns about his future with the Astros.

Javier's Recent Adjustments Offer Hope for Houston

Amid the chaos, Javier’s best adjustment came when he limited his cutter to just 9.2% in August and 13.5% in September. That allowed more room for his fastball, and after the April disaster, he stopped throwing the sinker.

Do you remember the knuckle curveball that at one point was a weapon Javier used to surprise hitters? It also disappeared from his mix. Some of the changes offered some hope, as the four-seam fastball finished the season with a .182 batting average against and generated a 32.0% whiff rate. The only two home runs he allowed during that stretch came against the cutter, while league hitters went 0-for-17 against the sweeper and 1-for-16 against the changeup, against which they recorded a 29.6% whiff rate.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That last version of Javier was much more reassuring and represents part of what Houston needs for a rotation full of doubts heading into 2027. If I had to choose two key positions to strengthen, the first would be a strong starter, capable of dominating hitters and providing durability, since the bullpen has continued to look too exposed in the past few years.

I am still not convinced by Javier’s adjustments for the long term, and what raises the most doubt is the strength of his arm. His last season with at least 100 innings was in 2023, when he threw 162 innings in 31 starts and finished with a 10-5 record and 1.2 bWAR, but posted a 4.56 ERA and a 4.75 FIP, far from the best ERA of his career, the 3.16 he posted in 2022.

Over the last three years, during which he has dealt with injuries and periods of inconsistency, he has contributed only 0.7 bWAR with an 88 ERA+ in just 27 starts in 32 appearances. So, a change for Javier to become an opener or move to the bullpen full-time is very likely. It would not be a bad idea, and here we have evidence that the adjustment could work.

TTO ERA TBF HR OPS K/BB 1st Through Order as SP 2.13 105 3 .667 2.2 2nd Through Order as SP 9.35 88 5 1.013 1.5 1st Through Order as RP 0.96 37 1 .537 3.0 2nd Through Order as RP 7.36 18 0 1.000 8.0

When the Astros explored that approach with him as a reliever, Javier did not look bad and, in fact, that is where his recovery began. As you can see, his problems in both roles appear after facing the batting order for the first time, and in his opportunities as a reliever, his arsenal worked much better.

Sometimes it is about accepting what you have, and Houston’s gamble on Javier has not produced enough results. And, if you ask me, that'd be a better option than waiting to see him struggle again without enough strength to go the distance as a starter.