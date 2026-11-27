Well, to get where I want to go, I'll start with the negative turning point, which lies in the insufficient 92 starts in which Houston Astros starters have failed to complete five innings over the last two seasons. It is not the worst record in Major League Baseball, since the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals lead the rankings.

The Astros rank seventh, but if we reduced the filter to teams that have implemented openers during that same period, they would move into third place. Obviously, the main reason is that the filter does not distinguish who used an opener and who did not. It's clear that Houston’s problems have come precisely from the inconsistencies and lack of durability of its starters.

Nick Pivetta’s career took a dramatic turn in San Diego. The numbers tell an impressive story, but there's a bigger question Houston would need to answer before making a significant investment: how much of that transformation can travel with him?https://t.co/m1wWjyEdjp — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 17, 2026

That brings us to the key point in the conversation about the Astros’ priorities, as they need to strengthen their starting rotation with more arms who project durable profiles. Of course, that is not the only important requirement for building a rotation that, after Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert, was highly vulnerable and found little stability when Hayden Wesneski was healthy. Instead, Tatsuya Imai led the rotation with eight starts in which he was unable to pitch five innings, followed by Cristian Javier with seven and 11 over the last two seasons, just one fewer than Lance McCullers Jr., who led in that negative aspect with 12.

What profiles could Houston explore to achieve durability?

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only 30 pitchers have accumulated at least 30 starts of five innings or more over the last two seasons. Of them, only four are available free agents: Walker Buehler, who leads the group overall with 34 starts —he's tied with Yankees pitcher Will Warren—, Brady Singer (31), Cal Quantrill (30), and Tomoyuki Sugano (30). Among them, 30-year-old Singer is the youngest pitcher and leads the group in fWAR with 2.9. But he just came off the worst season of his career, falling from the 70th percentile in 2024 to the 1st in Pitching during 2026, with another steep drop in the impact of his Breaking pitches, descending from 84th to 1st place.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51). Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Buehler could be a more interesting choice for Houston at this point, as he has the group’s best average velocity at 94.0, in addition to allowing the lowest Barrel% rate (8.9%) and leading FanGraphs’ Pitching+ (95) and Stuff+ (96) scale. In any case, although I would not rule out experienced pitchers like Quantrill and Sugano on the Astros’ “risky bets” scale in this free agency, I think Buehler can get a guaranteed spot.

After two negative seasons with fWAR of -0.1 and -0.4 in 2024 and 2025, respectively, Buehler improved to 1.5 fWAR with the San Diego Padres this year, reducing his high xFIP from 5.09 in 2025 to 4.22, which, although it is far from the level he achieved with the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2017 and 2021, when he recorded the team’s second-highest fWAR with 15.4 —only behind Clayton Kershaw (25.5)—, has shown a recovery in his arm since undergoing two Tommy John surgeries, the first in 2015 and the second in August 2022, the latter accompanied by a repair of the flexor tendon in his right arm.

San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10). Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buehler increased his strikeout rate by 3.8 percentage points compared to last season, reduced walks by 1.8 points, and allowed a .047-point lower slugging percentage, with improvements in his four-seam fastball, which reached the 73rd percentile, for the first time above 21 (2025) since he led the league between 2018 and 2021, ranking in the 97th, 99th, 96th, and 99th percentiles, respectively. Even so, Buehler will have to keep working on his breaking pitches and his changeup, since the latter finished with -12 Run Value in 2026.