This Astros Standout Is Making a Strong Case for His First All-Star Nod

The Houston Astros have been one of many teams in Major League Baseball to send multiple players to the Midsummer Classic, which is the MLB All-Star Game, over the years. Last season, Houston sent Hunter Brown, Josh Hader, Isaac Paredes, and Jeremy Pena.

This season, the All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Astros are looking to send multiple players again. A handful of cornerstone players are already well into consideration, but one player has a real chance at becoming a first-time All-Star in 2026.

Spencer Arrighetti Chasing 2026 All-Star Nod

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) delivers a pitch at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Sports Illustrated's Will Laws, Karl Rasmussen and Nick Selbe's recent Power Rankings diving into each franchise's first-time All-Star candidate, Spencer Arrighetti, was listed for Houston and for good reason.

Arrighetti has posted a 1.94 ERA across 51 innings of work this season for an Astros rotation that got hit hard with injuries and bad luck in the earlier months. He's struck out 46 batters compared to 27 walks and is starting to look like a starter Houston can rely on for years to come.

"His fastball sits at 92.5 mph, but he stays effective with a wide arsenal and over seven feet of extension that ranks in the 99th percentile league-wide," SI contributors wrote on behalf of Arrighetti.

When it comes to deciding who is worthy enough to make an All-Star team, pitchers have to be one of the most difficult positional groups to choose from. Only one pitcher can start the game in Philadelphia, but Arrighetti has made a case for himself to come out of the bullpen.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) walks on the field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yordan Alvarez already feels like a lock to head to Philadelphia this summer as a starter for the American League, but for Arrighetti, getting to have that experience with his family is something many overlook. It's an impressive accomplishment, however you find your way there.

Still just 26, if Arrighetti doesn't make it this season yet continues his dominance to potentially get the Astros back to the playoffs after missing them last season, another opportunity will surely open up down the line.

While getting sent to the All-Star Game is great, it shouldn't derail the focus for this Houston franchise. Currently, the Astros sit in fourth place in the AL West division and sit 4.5 games back, regardless of having a 29-34 overall record. They're 3.0 games back from the Wild Card as well.