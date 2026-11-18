For most of 2026, it was pretty hard to watch the Houston Astros. Even though they took back the division after missing the playoffs in 2025, it was with the worst record in postseason history, and the team performed as such.

Ultimately, the Astros only made it to the Wild Card round because the AL West was the worst division in baseball, and it really is unfortunate that adding to the starting rotation was not a priority at the trade deadline. It came back to haunt them as Houston wasted the best offense in the AL.

That said, the only thing that the front office can do is learn from the mistakes made in 2026 and keep the momentum rolling from what went right, which was easily the slugging capabilities that the position players had.

Presenting the 2026 American League Silver Slugger Award winners pic.twitter.com/r4uUmtRaAC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 18, 2026

This ballclub had the AL MVP, Yordan Alvarez, who was named the 2026 DH Silver Slugger winner, his second of his career. Alvarez demoralized pitchers from the get-go and posted a 40+ home run, 100+ RBI, and .300+ batting average season.

The Astros' designated hitter clearly helped their campaign to a team Silver Slugger, but make no mistake, five players hit at least 20+ home runs this season as this team demolished defenses and carried the team on their backs to the postseason.

Astros Offensive Rankings Across the American League

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single against the White Sox during the Wild Card round. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing to keep in mind about this offensive award is the key word: slugger. The Astros weren't the best at consistently making contact or drawing walks, but extra-base hits and explosive, clutch hitting put them above the rest.

Home Runs- 1st

RBI- 4th

.732 OPS- 1st

.417 Slugging Percentage- 1st

Triples- 6th

Runs Scored- 5th

Alvarez was in contention for the Triple Crown for most of 2026, but he isn't the only player who helped make the playoff push at the end of the year, because the only way they got it done was with the power hitting.

Yordan Alvarez: 42 Home Runs/ 106 RBI/ 109 Drawn Walks

Cam Smith: 21 Home Runs/ 56 RBI

Christian Walker: 29 Home Runs/ 87 RBI

Isaac Paredes: 25 Home Runs/ 94 RBI

Jeremy Pena: 22 Home Runs/ 56 RBI (only played 112 games)

Jose Altuve was also impressive, as he blasted 16 homers and drove in 50 runs after only playing in 135 games. It was an all-around effort this year, and the Astros should be proud of this group.

It isn't the offense that needs addressing this winter. If the front office doesn't address the major issues with the pitching staff, then they will once again waste the talent that is in the batting order.