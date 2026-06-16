Two Former Astros 1-2 Punch Face Each Other In Homestand Matchup

For two seasons, the best thing about the Houston Astros was the solid 1-2 punch of southpaw Framber Valdez and RHP Hunter Brown walking to the dugout together. Ironically, both the veteran and the rising star wore numbers 59 and 58, numerically next to each other, just like the rotation.

On Tuesday night at Daikin Park, those two pitchers will share a field again. This time, they're on opposite sides.

Baseball really is beautiful. While obviously Astros fans expected a long-awaited return of their former All-Star between the years 2022-2025, it was far more unexpected to have Brown, Houston's current ace and former number two behind Valdez, to pitch against him.

Especially when Brown went down early this season. After several promising minor league starts, "The Diesel" returns from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that has kept him off an MLB mound since March 31.

"We all know how important Hunter Brown is to this team. And at the end of the day, getting him back into our rotation will stabilize the rotation, stabilize the bullpen, because we won't have to use as many guys out of the ‘pen," Astros general manager Dana Brown mentioned.

The Astros, limping along at 33-41 and 4.5 games back in the AL West, have been waiting for Brown to somehow steer the sinking ship out of pure collapse. And in perhaps the most comical twist to come back will be against who else but Framber Valdez.

Valdez, who mentioned on Monday when interviewed by Astros media through an interpreter, saying he "would have loved" to stay home, signed a three-year, $115 million deal with the Tigers in February, also claiming that Houston's front office never reached out to him during the offseason.

The Numbers That Built A Partnership

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Daikin Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Between 2024 and 2025, Houston went a combined 74-46, a .617 winning percentage, when Brown and Valdez took the mound, more games in those starts than in any other pitcher's outings on the staff.

Brown's evolution over that stretch was the reasoning behind this solid two-year stretch. He came into 2024 needing to prove that 2023, his first full season as a big leaguer, was not just some growing pains.

An 11-13 record with a 5.09 ERA wasn't going to keep his job as an Astros starting pitcher. His goal? Assume the top of the rotation over his Detroit idol and future Hall-Of-Famer, Justin Verlander. It didn't start too well. April 2024 was brutal, with an 11.84 ERA through five starts. Brown nearly had a demotion back to the minors.

What followed was one of the best mid-season pivots in recent Astros pitching history: a 1.16 ERA in June, sustained excellence the rest of the way, and by 2025, a legitimate Cy Young campaign that earned him a third-place finish in AL voting and his first All-Star selection. His 2.43 ERA in 2025 was the second-lowest by an Astros starter in the last two decades behind Verlander's 1.75 ERA in 2022.

Valdez spent eight years in an Astros uniform. He arrived as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2015, worked his way through the system, and by 2022 had become one of the most reliable left-handers in the American League.

His 2022 season included 17 wins, his first All-Star selection, a World Series ring, and the winning pitcher in both Game 2 and Game 6. His streak of 25 consecutive quality starts that year remains a single-season MLB record.

Why Valdez Left

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks off the field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros didn't believe offering Valdez a long-term deal was beneficial. Instead, they issued a $22 million qualifying offer in November. Adamant that his contributions to the franchise deserved a bigger pay, Valdez declined it.

The Astros then pocketed the compensatory draft pick and moved on. Houston had six players already locked up through 2027 at significant salaries, and with Hunter Brown entering arbitration as their leading ace at a fraction of the market price, the math wasn't difficult. They let Valdez go and test the open market. Many fans expected him to get signed shortly.

He didn't. And the reason why had very little to do with his ERA.

On September 2, 2025, in Valdez's final year with Houston, in the fifth inning of a loss to the New York Yankees, Valdez gave up a grand slam to Trent Grisham after catcher César Salazar waved at him to step off the mound mid-sequence. Two pitches later, Valdez hurled a 93 mph sinker that drilled Salazar squarely in the chest. He expected a curveball and was unexpectedly crossed up. There was no apology. Valdez coldly turned his back to the plate. The baseball world began its scrutiny.

In late January, a mere weeks before starters report to spring training, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report chimed in as to why the former Astros southpaw had yet to find a team. "Purposely crossing up your catcher shortly before you hit the open market doesn't do a ton for your free-agent stock," Kelly said.

Valdez denied it was intentional. His agent called the suggestion "preposterous." Salazar publicly backed his pitcher. Manager Joe Espada called both men into his office, and whatever was said stayed there. But sources told reporters that players confronted Valdez in the clubhouse after the game, that the argument escalated until coaches stepped in, and that his initial refusal to address Salazar directly had frustrated teammates.

After JomboyMedia's breakdown went viral on YouTube, the damage was done.

Valdez went 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA over his final 10 starts of 2025, and the Astros — who had been in first place for much of the summer, went 25-28 down the stretch and missed the playoffs entirely, snapping an eight-year postseason streak. His late-season collapse and the character questions that followed made teams hesitant.

Finally, it was AJ Hinch who finally came calling in person. The Tigers manager, who had been Valdez's first manager in Houston back in 2015, flew to Florida to pay a personal visit, sell him on a pitching staff anchored by Tarik Skubal, and make clear that Detroit genuinely wanted him.

On February 4, 2026, Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million deal with the Tigers. On paper, he got paid. Were his pitching antics gone forever? Sadly not.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdez Struggles, And More Of The Same

So far this season, the 32-year-old is producing mediocre numbers below his usual standards. Across 14 starts, Valdez has a 3-5 record with a 4.40 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and a 98 ERA+, two points below the average pitcher.

A recent lowlight occurred on May 5, 2026. After surrendering back-to-back home runs to Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu in the fourth inning of a blowout loss to Boston, Valdez hit Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story up high on the very first pitch of his at-bat with a 94 mph fastball. Benches emptied and Valdez was subsequently ejected. The Red Sox interim manager called it "weak" and said, "everybody saw it." Hinch, who cannot have enjoyed the moment, did not defend his pitcher afterward. "It didn't feel good being out there," he said. "It was a low moment of a frustrating night."

The MLB punished Valdez with a six-game suspension, which was later reduced to five on appeal and an undisclosed fine. Valdez, predictably, said it wasn't intentional.

The pattern was impossible to ignore. In Houston, in the heat of a bad inning, something in Valdez snapped, and a teammate paid for it. In Detroit, in the heat of a bad inning, something in Valdez snapped again, and the benches cleared. Unlike Espada, Hinch did not defend his reunited southpaw.

Nevertheless, all this comes down to Tuesday night: Brown versus Valdez. Two former teammates who at one point solidly led the Astros top-heavy rotation across two seasons. Both Numbers 58 and 59. Let's see what they've got.