What the Astros' Nate Pearson-for-Max Martin Trade Means Ahead of the Deadline

The Houston Astros traded reliever Nate Pearson to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Max Martin on Wednesday. The move comes just days after Houston designated Pearson for assignment. The trade also opens a spot on both the Astros' 26-man roster and 40-man roster, as the club continues making changes ahead of the trade deadline.

Pearson appeared in 16 games for the Astros this season. He finished his time in Houston with a 1-0 record, a 3.60 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, 16 strikeouts and 12 walks across 20 innings. One of Pearson's biggest strengths was his fastball, which has reached 98 mph. However, command remained an issue throughout the season, as he issued 12 walks in those 20 innings of work.

Pearson joined the Astros before the season after signing a one-year contract worth $1.35 million. Before arriving in Houston, the right-hander spent part of the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs following a mid-season trade from the Toronto Blue Jays. He made 30 appearances for the Cubs after the trade and finished the 2024 campaign with 74 strikeouts in 66.1 innings and a 4.48 ERA. Chicago later decided not to retain him.

Pearson originally entered professional baseball as a first-round draft pick by the Blue Jays and quickly became one of the game's most highly regarded young pitchers. He was ranked as the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball in 2021.

Houston Astros pitcher Nate Pearson (55). Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite those expectations, Pearson struggled to establish himself in Toronto. Across parts of six Major League seasons, he has pitched for the Blue Jays, Cubs and Astros, working mainly as a reliever in recent years.

In return for Pearson, Houston receives 22-year-old pitching prospect Max Martin from the Royals organization. Martin has enjoyed a strong season in the minor leagues. He owns a 6-2 record with a 2.01 ERA in 26 relief appearances across two levels of Class A in the Royals' farm system.

Kansas City selected Martin in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and he has quickly developed into an intriguing relief prospect.

What the Trade Means

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown speaks at a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros' decision to trade Pearson reflected both roster management and the chance to add a young pitching prospect. After designating Pearson for assignment, Houston acquired Max Martin while creating valuable roster flexibility ahead of the trade deadline.

For Houston, the deal adds a young arm to the organization while creating valuable roster flexibility as the club continues to reshape its pitching staff before the trade deadline.

For the Royals, the trade provides an experienced Major League reliever who could strengthen the bullpen for the remainder of the season. Pearson brings six years of Major League experience and still possesses the high-velocity fastball that once made him one of baseball's top pitching prospects.