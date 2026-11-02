Why Cam Smith Shouldn't Be Discouraged by Gold Glove Snub

The Houston Astros know they have to fine-tune their roster this offseason if they want to improve for next season and beyond. Though the franchise won the division, there's a lot of work for the Astros to prove they can still be as dangerous as they were in the 2010s.

One of the biggest challenges for the Houston Astros this season has been the lack of depth in the outfield. Daikin Park is not very friendly to pitchers, which means the Astros need their top three outfielders in the lineup every day. Unfortunately, the outfield unit has struggled, with the exception of one standout player: Cam Smith.

Debuting in 2025, Smith is clearly part of the plans for the franchise in the future, and he's proving why he should be now. Earning himself an American League Gold Glove nomination for right fielders both this year and last, Smith has momentum on his side going into the new season.

Smith lost the Gold Glove Award to Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox, who's won the award each year Smith has been in Major League Baseball. But Smith can learn a thing or two from Abreu, who's already won two Gold Gloves by the age of 28.

Cam Smith's Defensive Numbers Are Encouraging

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) leaps to make a catch. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having started his career as a third baseman in the minor leagues, it’s impressive that Smith was able to transition to Gold Glove-level play in the outfield. According to Statcast, in 2025, Smith recorded a fielding run value of zero. By 2026, he improved to a fielding run value of 3 over 1,260 innings.

Smith also has six outs above average for 2026, thanks to his range and first-step speed in the outfield. While he won't be a speed threat on the base paths, the reads he gets on the baseball help him as a fielder, especially one who used to call the hot corner his home.

Smith will be 24 in 2027 and is showing proof of improvement at the plate and in the field. For an Astros team needing young players who can carry the weight of being a franchise star, if Smith continues this statistical upward trend, he'll have no issue having his name in the lights in Houston.

If there's one specific area that Smith could work on this offseason to better himself, it would be his arm strength. According to Statcast, Smith threw out three runs all season, held four from tagging up, and was unable to stop 31% (106) of runners from advancing on the bases.