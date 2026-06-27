Why Isaac Paredes Remains Astros’ Top Trade Chip for Key Roster Piece

The Houston Astros want to buy at the trade deadline in August. To do that one has to give something up.

Recently, USA Today’s Bob Nightingale reported that Astros executives were telling other teams that they were “wasting their time” inquiring about shortstop Jeremy Pena and first baseman Christian Walker.

There’s a good reason for that. If the Astros intend to compete for the American League West title or an AL wild card berth, Houston will need both players.

Which begs the question, if the Astros do intend to buy, is there a player on their Major League roster that they can part with?

And that brings everyone to Isaac Paredes, once again.

Why Astros Could Trade Issac Paredes at Deadline

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Paredes has been one of the most talked-about trade candidates since the end of last season. For Houston, there was a thought to trade him or Walker to trim payroll and relieve a glut in the infield. The Astros did relieve the glut but not in the way they wanted. The season-ending ankle surgery for third baseman Carlos Correa opened regular playing time for Paredes at the position he started at last season before his hamstring injury.

Paredes has given Houston quality offense this season. He’s slashed .250/.347/.414 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 78 games after Houston’s 8-6 win over Detroit on Saturday.

If Houston opts to trade an everyday player, Paredes is the likely choice because he has another year of control after 2026 on a reasonable contract (it’s a $13.5 million club option) and that could bring the Astros something they need — starting pitching.

Now the Astros have gotten healthier in their rotation. Hunter Brown returned last week, and Christian Javier has one more rehab game before he returns to the Majors. Ronel Blanco is on a rehab assignment and could be ready to return to the rotation within a month.

But given the immense number of injuries the Astros have dealt with in their starting rotation this season, general manager Dana Brown may need to add extra protection to his rotation if it hopes to contend down the stretch.

To accomplish that, Paredes may be his best trade chip. A starter that can play three different infield positions, he could bring a Major League starter in return, perhaps a No. 2 or No. 3 arm from a team that isn’t in contention. That arm could replace Kai-Wei Teng, who has been serviceable for Houston but could easily slide back to the bullpen.

As for who plays third base, the Astros could slide Brice Matthews there in the short term as Correa is expected to return in 2027.

Houston must give up something to get something. For the right pitcher, Paredes is the right something to give up.