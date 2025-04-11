Why MLB's Decision on ABS vs. Challenge System Could Impact A's Future
Major League Baseball has been fine-tuning two different options for calling balls and strikes for the past few years, with the hopes of implementing one system at the big league level. The goal here is to improve the accuracy of the strike zone.
The first system, which was used in Spring Training, is ABS (Automatic Ball-Strike) in concert with a challenge system. With this one, the umpire still calls balls and strikes, but if a batter disagrees, then he taps his helmet, issuing a challenge. The call is then sent to the Hawk-Eye technology for the final determination. The call would be deemed final, and play would resume.
Teams would have a limited number of challenges per game.
The other option would be to go with a full ABS system, which would be a fully automated strike zone, taking the calling of balls and strikes out of the umpire's hands. Instead, the Hawk-Eye system would determine balls and strikes, while a home plate umpire would be responsible for calling plays at the plate.
So how does this impact the Athletics moving forward?
As you may be aware, the A's have a pretty good first base prospect, Nick Kurtz, down in the minor leagues. Going into Thursday's game, he was batting .386 with six home runs and a 231 wRC+ (100 is league average) in his first taste of Triple-A. He is the best hitter in the Pacific Coast League at 22 years old, and has a total of just 22 minor-league games under his belt.
At this rate, it would be long before it's time for his MLB debut.
The only potential issue with this is that the A's best hitter on the 26-man roster is Tyler Soderstrom, 23, who is currently tied with Aaron Judge for the most home runs in baseball, and has a 246 wRC+ of his own. Finding a spot for both of them on the roster long-term could be pretty tricky for the Athletics.
Both are left-handers, both are former first-round picks, and both have tremendous potential with the bat.
We have suggested that this particular roster crunch could lead to the A's exploring a trade of Soderstrom at some point to look for an upgrade in the starting rotation, which is certainly one option. The team has been able to develop some solid position players, but lacks those top-line pitchers. This move would be one way to address that deficiency.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently had this to say of implementing ABS:
"I think that the experiment was really successful. I think the owners made a good choice by going with the challenge system first, and I hope that we bring it to the big leagues in short order. It won’t be in 2025.
"It’d be in 2026. Here’s why I’m uncertain: We could go to the MLBPA and say we want to go in 2026. Given that’s a bargaining year, it would not be shocking for them to say: “Let’s deal with this in bargaining. Let’s wait."
With ABS in some form or fashion on the way, which system the League decides to go with could have an impact on how the A's (and other teams) decide to construct their rosters.
If full-on ABS is implemented, then the importance of framing from catchers would be more or less mitigated. While the A's have Shea Langeliers, who is a solid bat in the team's lineup, part of his value comes from being a good power hitter for a catcher. That said, 29 home runs is 29 home runs, no matter where it comes from.
If the catching aspect of the job is made a little easier, then having someone like Soderstrom, who was drafted as a catcher and even put on the gear in camp this spring, could be the way the A's choose to go. Having both Soderstrom and Kurtz would be a huge boost to the lineup, though it would make finding a spot for Langeliers fairly difficult.
At the very least, it would open up the position for Soderstrom as a realistic option on a more regular basis, while he could also DH or play first base on occasion as well. Perhaps the team even tries him in left field, though that would create another logjam with so many exciting young outfield prospects nearing their own debuts.
That all said, if the MLBPA fights for the challenge system, which is what the players are in favor of, then that would make this plan a bit harder to execute, since framing and the art of catching would be more necessary than in a pure ABS system.
If that's the way things unfold, would that mean that Langeliers would potentially be on the trade block, with Soderstrom becoming the full-time catcher? It could be another option for the front office to look into. The biggest hurdle to clear could be game calling at that point.
As of right now, there is no great answer on how to fit all three players onto the roster, and the act of trading one of them would help improve the club in another area of need. What the A's end up doing could depend on what decision is made between full ABS and the challenge system.