A's Injury Updates: With Otañez Down, Who Steps Up?
After getting through camp largely unscathed on the injury front, the Athletics are now dealing with a couple of injuries at the end of camp. MLB.com's Martín Gallegos is reporting that Michel Otañez, a key member of the A's projected bullpen, is now expected to miss the beginning of the season.
While a right shoulder impingement isn't the best news, the update being provided that he's doubtful for Opening Day is somewhat optimistic. If he was going to be gone for an extended period of time, they would have said that he's out for the opener. The fact that he's doubtful leaves that small bit of hope that he could make it.
What this basically would seem to mean is that he'll be out for a little time, but should be back on a fairly quick timeline in the grand scheme of a six-month baseball season. The general recovery time for this injury is typically two to three weeks.
Otañez was slotted to pitch high leverage innings in either the seventh or eighth before the A's decided to bring in World Series champion José Leclerc, who will likely have a home in the eighth inning, setting up Mason Miller. That addition pushed Otañez and Tyler Ferguson to the sixth and seventh.
Not having Otañez for a brief period of time shouldn't hurt the club too much. In fact, it opens up the opportunity for Justin Sterner, who is the lone relief option on the A's 40-man remaining in camp. The 28-year-old right-hander has tossed eight scoreless innings this spring, and has struck out 37.9% of the batters he's faced while walking just 3.4%.
Brady Basso, who was among the many options for either the fifth spot in the rotation, or perhaps as a long relief option in the bullpen, last pitched on February 27. In his 4.1 innings of work at the beginning of camp, he had yet to allow a hit. After missing a couple of weeks of ramp-up time, Basso is slated to start a throwing program on Wednesday to get him back on track.
After injuries in the A's rotation piled up in May last season, Joey Estes, who began the year in Triple-A Las Vegas, and Mitch Spence, who began in the bullpen, were both tossed into the rotation and stayed there the rest of the year. Basso still has an opportunity to have a big impact on this club.
Third baseman Brett Harris has resumed baseball activities. He made his MLB debut last season, going 15-for-103 (.146) with a .276 on-base in 36 games. He may still be in the team's plans in the short-term if an injury arises, but with Jacob Wilson at short, Max Muncy or Darell Hernaiz look like they're primed to be the more medium-term solution at third base.
Ken Waldichuk, who is not expected to be back with the Athletics in Sacramento until about mid-season, is still in his mound progression as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Finally, Luis Medina, who would return in September of this year if he comes back, is going to begin throwing on today as he continues his own recovery from Tommy John.