A's to Play Six Regular Season Games in Las Vegas in 2026
Schedules dropped all across MLB today, and there may not be a more interesting one than that of the Athletics. Set to embark upon a second season in West Sacramento, the A's will also be heading to Las Vegas for six games over seven days, playing at the Triple-A ballpark of their own affiliate.
The games in Vegas will take place from June 8-10 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and June 12-14 taking on the Colorado Rockies. As things currently stand for the 2025 season, the Brewers (82-50) are the best team in baseball, while the Rockies (37-94) are the worst. This should also be a good test for seeing how opposing team's fan bases will travel to Vegas.
Las Vegas Ballpark has approximately 8,200 fixed seats, so these games should sell out fairly easily.
The A's season will kick off in Toronto with the green and gold taking on the Blue Jays beginning March 26, before an off-day on Friday. The series resumes on Saturday and concludes on Sunday. From there, the A's will travel to Atlanta from March 30-April 1. These two series could lead to hot starts from Canadian Denzel Clark and Atlanta native Lawrence Butler.
The Athletics will have their home opener in West Sacramento against the Houston Astros from April 3-5 in what should be a good early test against an AL West foe.
The 2026 campaign will also see the A's roll out weekly events for the Sacramento crowd.
Those will be Sacramento Saturday: Celebrate Sacramento with exclusive giveaways, local flavors, and community pride spotlights; Home Run Happy Hour: Every Friday, kick off the weekend on The Rooftop with live music, drink specials, and fan giveaways; Stomping Sundays Family Day: Enjoy family fun all game with kid-friendly programming, activities, and special giveaways.
Community Spotlight Wednesday: Honor community heroes, local leaders, and nonprofits making a difference; Neighborhood Night Thursdays: Bring together Sacramento’s neighborhoods with themed nights and special group experiences.
The times for these games have yet to be announced, but are expected a little later in the year. The A's may be ready for more afternoon games on the schedule next season, so we'll certainly be on the lookout for more of those when the time comes.
The biggest news for the fans in Sacramento is that any potential home postseason games for the 2026 season will now be played at Sutter Health Park. There will also be six fireworks shows at the ballpark next year, but the promotional schedule will also be fully released closer to the season.