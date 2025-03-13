Jhonny Perada Turning Heads In Spring Training
This past off-season, the A's elected to designate their 2024 backup catcher, Kyle McCann, for assignment. That decision would remove McCann off the club's 26-man roster, and also off their 40-man roster. This spring, McCann has been reassigned to minor-league camp, so he is seemingly out of the mix for that same role again to begin 2025.
The corresponding move to DFA'ing McCann was acquiring catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Miami Marlins for cash. After the transaction was made, it was presumed that Pereda would be the new backup catcher for Shea Langeliers.
However, once pitchers and catchers reported to Mesa, Arizona, it appeared that first baseman Tyler Soderstrom was entering the discussion by suiting up at catcher.
Seeing Soderstrom at catcher prompted people to think that the club would just have him and Langeliers on the roster at the catching position, which would open space for the team to hold an extra player elsewhere.
So heading into Spring Training, it seemed as if Pereda was not guaranteed anything, and would have to earn a spot in the big leagues with the Sacramento Athletics. Soderstrom would not be Pereda's only competition for the backup catcher role.
Non-roster invite Willie MacIver, who was coming off an impressive minor league campaign in 2024, would also be fighting for the spot. MacIver has gone 0-for-7 so far in limited opportunities, while his four walks have upped his on-base to .308, despite not collecting a hit.
To open up the A's Spring Training, Pereda got many opportunities to showcase himself, and he sure took advantage of them. Among his 21 at-bats to this point, Pereda has batted to an impressive .852 OPS including this two-run shot in Las Vegas.
This spring, Perada has received more of an opportunity than he has in previous camps, witch his 21 at-bats accounting for nearly half of the 53 career ABs he's received. This is his sixth spring in big-league camp, dating back to 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. It's also the best he's performed, batting .286 with a .423 OBP, adding four walks to the mix.
A's outfielder Esteury Ruiz has dealt with some struggles to start his spring season, which likely means he could start his '25 campaign in Triple-A. This means that Soderstrom could spend almost all of his time at first base, and have Pereda serve as the full-time backup to Shea Langeliers.
Although it's still not a guarantee that Pereda breaks the Opening Day roster, with his performance thus far this spring, he will make himself an attractive option for the team heading into the regular season.