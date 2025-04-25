The 'Wild West': A's Walk Off Secures Series Win Over Rangers
The last three games against the Texas Rangers had a little bit of everything: home runs, stellar pitching, misplays, defensive gems, and clutch hitting. They were able to do the little things right this series and come up with the big hit when it mattered most to secure the series win Thursday night. Here's a rundown of everything that happened as Bochy and the Rangers came into Sac town.
On Tuesday night, the offense showed up late for the A's, and by the time it did, the mountain was too steep to climb for a comeback.
Miguel Andujar, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urías and Brent Rooker all hit solo homers, however, and for Rooker it was his seventh of the season. They had missed opportunities they weren't able to cash in on such as in the 6th inning when they left the bases loaded.
According to manager Mark Kotsay, not being able to score with RISP was the most frustrating part of the loss. Everyone was looking toward the following game where prospect Nick Kurtz was set to make his debut.
Game 2 between the A's and Rangers was a great showcase for the future of the organization. First baseman Nick Kurtz got his first Major League hit and RBI in his debut, and seemed to relish the moment for himself and contributing to his team.
He certainly has the drive and competitive spirit within him, and after the game said, "I love to win, and more than that, I hate to lose." His family & loved ones in attendance were overjoyed, clearly emotional for all of the hard work that has finally paid off for Kurtz.
After the game, Kotsay commented, "You saw the joy, right? You could feel that energy in the stands as well." A's fans were definitely leaving Sutter Health Park happy after Mason Miller earned his seventh save for a Game 2 win.
In the final game of the series on Thursday evening, we saw the Athletics lead diminish as J.T. Ginn struggled from the jump. He escaped an early jam by striking out Josh Jung in the first inning with the bases loaded. But, he would run into trouble again, giving up back-to-back home runs and three in four batters during the fourth inning.
The pitching the rest of the night was fantastic, though, and the bullpen was able to keep the Rangers close. Hogan Harris and Grant Holman who were just recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, did not give up a run and right-hander Noah Murdock continues to show what a great bullpen piece he is for the team.
In the bottom of the ninth, more heroes emerged for the Athletics. Max Schuemann worked a six-pitch walk against Ranger closer Luke Jackson and scored from first on a single by Luis Urías that was misplayed by Leody Taveras.
Jacob Wilson delivered the walk-off hit that gave the A's a series win and a nice gift for the fans in Sacramento that stuck around on this chilly, April evening.
The White Sox are coming into Sacramento for a three-game series beginning Friday evening. The A's swept the White Sox on their last road trip, and hope a similar story unfolds here on the west coast.
Andrew Benintendi and young prospects such as Chase Meidroth will look to spoil those plans and get their offense going in the capital city. Luis Severino will take the mound for the A's against righty Sean Burke for the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 pm PST.