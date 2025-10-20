Why the A’s Are Watching This Phillies Roster Decision Closely
It is no secret that the A’s are in need of a more-productive third basemen. Names like Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez highlight the power-hitting stars at the hot corner, but Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies could be the answer for the A’s going into the 2026 season.
The 29-year-old Nebraska native finished his sixth season in MLB, batting .287 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 120 games played.
He also carried an on-base percentage of .331 and slugged at a .409 clip. He was the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Wichita State and named a National League All-Star in 2024. That season he held a slash line of .280/.332/.448 with 44 doubles, 15 home runs and 97 RBI.
Over his six years with the Phillies, Bohm has been reliable as a solid, productive bat at the plate while providing a stable glove at third base.
He played 108 of 121 games last season at the hot corner, and for what was a revolving door all season for the A’s, who saw the likes of Gio Urshela, Max Muncy, Darrell Hernaiz, Max Schuemann and Luis Urias get looks at the hot corner, a veteran such as Bohm could be an affordable fit with the A’s.
Bohm signed a one-year $7.7 million contract with the Phillies last season, which was done to avoid his second year of arbitration. He is arbitration eligible for the 2026 campaign before becoming a free agent in 2027. This means the A’s couldn’t just sign him like another free agent piece, but would need to give up pieces for a trade with the reigning NL East Champions.
Given that Bohm has just one season remaining until free agency and the Phillies will be looking to re-tool their roster not just for 2026, but beyond, Philadelphia may be in a spot where they look to move their third baseman.
There are various options the A’s could go to this offseason. One would be to stick with their internal options and see how it goes. Another could be to add another short-term veteran option like Ty France.
It's highly unlikely that the A's play at the top of the market for guys like Suárez and Bregman. Even if the team was willing to spend the money, they could have a tough time convincing that caliber of player to head to West Sacramento. Plus, the A's can save that money for the homegrown stars they'll need to lock up in the coming years like Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson.
The A’s have several opportunities this offseason to bolster and add to an already exciting team. After a big step forward for Mark Kotsay and the organization, a few free agent additions could go a long way for the A’s in 2026.