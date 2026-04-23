A's Top Pitching Prospect Jamie Arnold Making Case for Promotion with Early Dominance

Last summer, the A's held the 11th overall selection in the MLB Draft, and they might've landed their future ace with that pick. After being the fourth-ranked prospect in the class, Florida State's Jamie Arnold fell all the way to the A's.

The potential future ace has drawn immediate comparisons to Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer Chris Sale since that selection.

Following the draft, many of the players selected head to the minors, however, Jamie Arnold didn't pitch at all for the remainder of the 2025 season. This was in hopes of preparing for the 2026 season, and so that he could be fully healthy.

This might've raised a red flag for many people, seeing that he fell all the way down to pick eleven, and then wouldn't pitch at all for the 2025 season. However, now that he has made his professional debut, he might have put those doubts to rest.

After a strong spring camp with the A's, the team elected have him make his professional debut all the way up in Double-A with the Midland Rockhounds.

Arnold has been dominant in Double-A

To this point, Arnold has made four starts for the Rockhounds, and is off to an impressive start. In his 17 2/3 innings, he holds a 2.55 ERA with a whopping 27 strikeouts, and only six walks. Because of his dominance not only in college, but also in his start to pro ball, he could end up landing a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas sooner rather than later.

Jamie Arnold. Utter dominance.



4 2/3 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 7 K



MLB's No. 36 prospect (@Athletics) tallies 12 whiffs as he delivers his second consecutive scoreless outing for the Double-A @RockHounds. pic.twitter.com/sxfzFdmDzT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 22, 2026

On Tuesday, Arnold's most recent start, he tossed 4 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball before he was pulled. He walked just two opposing batters, while collecting seven strikeouts. These are the types of performances that typically lead to promotions in the A's system.

The southpaw will still go through Vegas before he ultimately joins an A's rotation that includes Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Aaron Civale, J.T. Ginn, and Jacob Lopez. Four of those five arms have been fairly consistent for the A's so far, aside from Lopez, who seemed to take a step forward in his last outing in Seattle.

The A's are also no stranger to quickly promoting their first-rounders to the big leagues. The club drafted Jacob Wilson in the summer of 2023, and he made his MLB Debut in July of 2024. Nick Kurtz would debut even quicker, as he was drafted in June of 2024, and debuted in April 2025.

It is worth noting that Arnold will have lots of competition for a rotation spot if one opens up this summer. Prospects Gage Jump, Kade Morris, and Braden Nett are among other ranked prospects that are already in Triple-A and looking to make their own debuts for the big league club this season.

A lot can happen in an MLB season, and the A's will likely have to dig into their minor league system to get arms as injuries and underperformance occur. With Jamie Arnold's hot start to his 2026 campaign, he'll certainly be a guy to keep an eye on as we head into the month of May.