Top Performers From Athletics vs. Yankees Series

The Athletics would fall 1-2 in the series vs. the Yankees, but there were a few notable performances worth mentioning.

Following the Yankees series, the Athletics are now 2.5 games back from the A.L West title. However, this team showed some fight, something that could be key in their next series vs. the Cubs. Here are a few players who impressed vs. the Yankees and will need to keep this success up down the stretch.

May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) holds onto his bat after hitting a single against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom was an absolute monster throughout the Yankees series and has quietly become a sleeper pick for this year's All-Star Game. The .714 batting average he hosted throughout the series was crucial in the Athletics' offense keeping up with the Yankees for the most part. If he can keep this up, the Athletics will be in good hands.

This series does not seem to be the end of Soderstrom either. In the last seven games, he is hitting .478 with a .870 SLG. If he can maintain this for one more series, the Athletics have a great chance of winning the series vs. the Cubs outright. Only time will tell if Soderstrom can stay consistent; odds are that he can.

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a single during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a rough series against the Mariners, Nick Kurtz showed out big time vs. the Yankees. His two home runs in the first and second games of the series gave many fans hope that the Athletics could turn things around completely. Even though they fell short, Kurtz's performance was memorable.

Up next vs. the Cubs, Kurtz will not be able to let go of the gas pedal. While the A's offense did come alive during the Yankees series, it is still not consistent enough for Kurtz to take the night off. Anything less than what he put up this series might not even be enough to take down the Cubs.

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn has quietly emerged as a quality starter for the Athletics and might have earned himself the "ace" title vs. the Yankees. With Aaron Civale and Luis Severino on the injury list, the Athletics do not have a strong rotation by any means. But with Ginn, there is some peace of mind when he is out there.

This season, Ginn has a 2.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Moving forward, Ginn has to maintain this level of play. If he fails to do so, as mentioned earlier, the Athletics really don't have many "good" starting options. The pressure is on for Ginn.