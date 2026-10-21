Discussing the Two A's Club Options Heading into the Offseason

The A's have some big decisions to make heading into the offseason, and the biggest ones will come in the form of club and player options before the official start of free agency.

On Monday, the club announced that Taylor Smith would be the new head of baseball operations . The former Boston assistant GM is now the youngest in the sport, as he is just 31 years old.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (center) prepares to pitch during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first option that impacts how things will go this offseason is Luis Severino's $23 million player option . He is unsure if he will accept it or not yet, as he will discuss with his family if it's the right choice for him. If he declines, he will hit the open market.

The A's and Taylor Smith will have no say in Severino's option, but they will get a say in the other two options this offseason.

Jeff McNeil's Club Option

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most underrated players last season was Jeff McNeil. The veteran infielder joined the club last offseason in a trade. After an underwhelming first half of 2026, he would step up big for the team in the second half.

Because a bunch of the star bats for the A's would go down with injuries, McNeil was a really big part of the team just by staying healthy and being a consistent player.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A $15.75 million contract for an aging infielder seems like an overpay, but what he brought to the team last season with his leadership and hustle could make him worth it. Sure, there could be cheaper options on the table, but McNeil was great for the team in 2026.

Jeffrey Springs Option Could Get Picked Up

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was certainly a rough season for the A's veteran southpaw, Jeffrey Springs. Springs was brought in before the 2025 season and has now pitched two years with the Green and Gold.

After leading the club in innings pitched in 2025, he would head into the 2026 season as the team's second starter behind Luis Severino. Unfortunately, they wouldn't get the same production out of Springs this season.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (left) and catcher Shea Langeliers (right) talk during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Severino could opt out, the A's could really use some veteran presence in their rotation next season. Sure, there are some options on the trade market to add some veteran leadership to your team, but there is no guarantee they can make that happen.

$15 million is a lot to pay for a player with a 6+ ERA, but if they are hoping to get 2025 production out of him, it could be a solid option without absolutely breaking the bank.