It certainly does not feel like the A's are going to go out and spend a ton of money on pitching this offseason. Big-market teams can afford to throw hundreds of millions of dollars at free agents they need, and unfortunately, the A's will have to be smarter about their moves.

We have discussed several arms, including David Peterson, who could be a fit for the A's this offseason since Peterson has a high ground ball rate. He later signed with the Colorado Rockies. Now the A's will have to pivot to other options.

Luckily, the A's have made a couple of moves this offseason to address pitching. New GM Cam Castro made a trade with Taylor Smith's old team, the Red Sox. The trade included the A's landing left-hander Raymond Burgos.

The team has already added a couple of left-handers this offseason, including the flamethrowing southpaw, Luke Little.

Raymond Burgos Could Be Sneaky Good

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Raymond Burgos (79) throws the ball during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Raymond Burgos could end up being one of the team's most underrated moves this offseason. The A's had the worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball last season, meaning bullpen help is a huge priority this winter.

Since the big name left-handers like Adrian Morejon won't be on the table for the A's, they have gone out and landed a very solid southpaw to bolster their bullpen.

Burgos posted a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox in 2026. While the ERA doesn't seem so impressive, his advanced metrics suggest that he was unlucky last season. His expected ERA was actually 3.15, which is a huge difference.

It's also worth noting that Burgos only walked opposing hitters 1.2% of the time. We have talked so much recently about how ground ball rate is important in Sutter Health Park. Burgos is elite at doing just that, as he posted a 53.8% ground ball rate, which would have been in the 90th percentile if he were qualified.

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Raymond Burgos (79) reacts after throwing the final out to beat the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgos Can Help Athletics

The A's bullpen lacks experience, and Burgos doesn't have much under his belt at all. The team will have to make other moves to complement him, but it's such a sneaky move. Grabbing a young southpaw who keeps the ball grounded and also limits walks is huge.

The one struggle for Burgos is his velocity and extension. He rarely throws higher than 90 miles per hour, and his poor extension means he leaves the ball over the plate for a long time.

However, it seems that he has kept opposing hitters from leaving the yard and has caused lots of roll-overs. Now Burgos can hopefully get some more MLB experience under his belt and hopefully contribute to a playoff-hopeful A's team in 2027.