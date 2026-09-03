Why Luis Severino Has Crucial Decision To Make for Athletics

After a disappointing season for the A's in 2026, filled with injuries and struggles, the team will be looking to flip the script for the 2027 season. This will be the final season before the organization gears up for its move to Las Vegas.

The A's have several impending free agents, including Mark Leiter Jr. and Jonah Heim. While many of those guys might not return, we have discussed why McNeil (club option) should be part of this team next season.

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have also discussed how the A's should be done with Jeffrey Springs after he has had some really awful starts in the last few weeks. His ERA is approaching seven, so you have to imagine he won't be part of the equation next season.

However, one decision actually won't be in the A's hands this offseason, as far as their rotation is concerned. Their ace, Luis Severino, will get to make his own decision.

Luis Severino Can Opt Out After This Season

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) prepares to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing a majority of this season with an injury, Luis Severino will get to opt out of his contract with the A's after the season's end. Following his start in May against the Yankees , he was placed on the injured list and has not come off since.

Now that Severino's season is over, there's a chance he's thrown his last pitch in an A's uniform. His three-year, $67 million contract was actually a franchise record.

Breaking: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan.



It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. pic.twitter.com/9JjST5OfdP — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2024

With the A's potentially landing a new GM before the start of free agency, their new guy could try to bolster their staff, and Severino's decision could play a huge role in the team's moves in the Winter. Either way, they will look to add more help to the depleted A's staff.

If Severino opts in, he will play the final season of his three-year contract and will earn $22 million in 2027 before hitting the open market.

Severino Has a Lot To Consider in His Decision

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy decision for Severino would be to accept his player option and rejoin the team next season, as it is extremely unlikely he'd make anywhere near $22 million elsewhere.

However, he's now been part of two very uncompetitive A's teams in West Sacramento. While things could look up next season and they could have one of the scariest offenses in baseball, the team will need to stay healthy.

Luis Severino is through six scoreless innings in his @Athletics debut 😤 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/D8uvMUZmQ0 — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2025

If he's frustrated or tired of pitching with the A's, or perhaps tired of pitching in a hitter-friendly minor league site, he could opt out and hit the open market this offseason.

Since he missed a majority of this season and almost certainly wouldn't get a nice payday in free agency because of that, Severino might be best off playing one more year in West Sacramento, and then he can play out his options on the open market after next season.