Athletics Named a Potential Fit to Land Jarren Duran

The A's are going to look different next season as they look to build off a rough season where they finished 4th in the AL West division.

To make changes, the club got rid of its long-time general manager , David Forst. Unfortunately, he had to rebuild over the last few seasons, but a rough 2026 season led to his firing.

The club brought in Taylor Smith from the Red Sox to replace him, and since he joined the organization, he has already brought in one of his former players , Nate Eaton.

Since he just came from Boston, he clearly has some players he likes, and there's certainly a chance that we'll see him bring in more former Red Sox. We have already discussed how he could look to bring Sonny Gray onto the pitching staff this Winter.

Jarren Duran Could Use a Change of Scenery

Aug 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran (16) tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam in the 11th inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston's outfielder is two years removed from his super-impressive 2024 campaign. Duran finished that season 8th in MVP voting and was an All-Star.

Duran also finished with the most doubles and triples among all MLB players, and posted a .285 batting average and an OPS of .834.

Although Duran posted a .774 OPS in 2025, he finished with a brutal .207 batting average in the 2026 season. Instead of being a top-of-the-order bat for Boston, he moved down in the lineup a bit and became more of a platoon guy for them down the stretch.

Because of the rough season, it could be time for Boston to move on from Duran, and it could be good for him to have a change of scenery.

How Duran Could Fit in the A's Outfield

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things would be tough for the A's if they landed Duran, if the current outfield stays the same. With Tyler Soderstrom, Henry Bolte, and Lawrence Butler, it could be tough to find room for Jarren Duran.

If the A's were serious about trading for Duran, perhaps it could cost them Lawrence Butler. Butler is already locked up, but has been a bit inconsistent over the last two seasons. He's always been strong in the second half, but he always struggles to open up the season.

If the A's deal Butler, they could move Duran right into their everyday right field spot. The team would likely keep Soderstrom in left field, Bolte in center, and then have Duran patrol right.

Although outfield isn't a need for the team this offseason, small changes like this could make a big impact if Duran can return to his 2024 form.