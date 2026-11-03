Why A's Bringing Back Sonny Gray Could Make Sense

The A's have a busy offseason ahead after missing the playoffs in a year when many expected them to finish atop the AL West.

Since the club mutually parted ways with their GM, David Forst, they have brought in Taylor Smith to serve as their President of Baseball Operations for the upcoming offseason.

If the A's want to become true playoff contenders this season, they will have to find a way to land some serious talent this offseason. The only move the team has made since the World Series came to a close is landing Nate Eaton from the Red Sox.

The move was notable because it was not only the first move of the entire offseason, but also because Taylor Smith swung a trade with his former organization. Because Smith likes some of his guys from Boston, we can possibly expect more moves involving them.

A Reunion With Sonny Gray Makes Sense

Jul 14, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches the ball against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston's ace last season was former five-year A's pitcher Sonny Gray. Gray had a fabulous season and was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in 2026. The right-hander finished with a 2.72 ERA in 169 innings pitched.

Although many people say that wins don't matter for pitchers, he actually finished the season with the most wins of any pitcher in Major League Baseball: 18. His 18-5 record was good for a .783 winning percentage, the best among any American League pitcher.

Taylor Smith got to see a bunch of elite Sonny Gray starts during his time with the organization as its assistant GM last season. A's fans and staff have also seen him make a bunch of great starts as a member of the organization. Now that Gray is getting older, a reunion with the A's makes a lot of sense.

The A's Need a True Ace

Aug 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto.Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in a pitcher of Sonny Gray's caliber is much needed for the A's. They are coming off a season where they got very inconsistent play from their starters.

JT Ginn was the only arm that showed he could be a great pitcher, and with Luis Severino coming back healthy, they need a couple of arms to build around.

If they are able to add a true ace and have Ginn and Severino slide down the rotation, the team could win more games. With the elite offense the A's have, they need to find a way to get elite pitching on the team next season.

Because of Smith's positive experiences with Sonny Gray and his prior success with the organization, a reunion with him could be very much in the cards.