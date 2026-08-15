3 Athletics Keys in Potential Series Decider vs. Rangers

The Athletics would pummel the Rangers on Friday, winning 8-3.

While a win against a divisional opponent is nice, what comes next matters much more. With two games still left in the series, anything can happen for a team as inconsistent as the Athletics. Win or lose, both the team and individual players need to improve in these areas to finish the series strong.

JT Ginn Needs More Strikeouts

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JT Ginn has, hands down, been the Athletics' most reliable pitcher all season long. And with the burden of pitching in a potentially series-winning game, we will need to see Ginn perform at a very high level. While this is usually a given, his two strikeouts in 6.0 innings in the win vs. Boston are a little concerning.

With Sutter Health widely regarded as one of the most hitter-friendly parks in MLB, limiting contact is essential. The only reliable way to navigate innings cleanly is to consistently generate strikeouts.

Kotsay Needs To Manage the Bullpen Cleanly

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Athletics would jump out to a comfortable lead very early, there was still a sense of unease every time the ball left any of the four relievers' hands in the game. Mark Kotsay clearly felt this anxiety as well, pulling Drew Rom and Luis Medina as soon as they allowed a base runner or a hit.

Because of the bullpen's history, these moves made sense. But in Games 2 and 3, that will need to be the case once again. With pitchers such as Brady Basso, Hayden Juenger, and Jose Suarez likely to take the mound to close the series, Kotsay will need to replicate his decision-making. If he can do that, it will tell us two things: Kotsay is capable of navigating the late game with minimal talent, and the Athletics' bullpen could find a sense of consistency soon.

Can the Athletics Continue To Score Early?

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Carlos Cortes (26) reacts after hitting a three-RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start Friday's game, Carlos Cortes would hit a three-run double to give the Athletics an early edge. Without this, the Athletics would obviously have fewer runs, but they would also be without a jolt of momentum that allowed the Athletics to switch to cruise control early on.

In the Athletics' last five games, they have been able to score runs within the first three innings four times. And while it has only resulted in one win during that span, it is important to remember who the Athletics had on the mound. With Jacob Lopez and Ginn pitching to finish the series, it is likely that the Athletics will be able to hold onto a solid lead to start the game, which in turn means a better chance of winning.