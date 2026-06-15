Breaking Down Each Athletics Pitching Matchup vs. Pirates

With the Athletics nipping at the Mariners heels for the A.L West, they have a great opportunity to take the lead during the Pirates series.

The Athletics currently stand at 35-36 and recently lost their .500 status following a very ugly game vs. the Rockies. With bullpen struggles and question marks in the starting rotation , this series will be difficult. However, the Athletics hitting has been excellent, which could give them a massive edge in this series.

Pitching Matchups

May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In the first game of the series, the Athletics will send out their ace, J.T. Ginn. He currently hosts a 4-3 record with a 3.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. In his last start vs. the Brewers, he would struggle, giving up eight hits and allowing five runs with three walks. However, every start struggled during the Vegas series, so some grace should be given.

Ginn's opponent in Game 1 will be Jared Jones, who is 1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.43. Even though Jones is very unproven, he has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in his start vs. the Astros on June 4, when he pitched five innings and gave up just four hits and no runs.

Jun 9, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images | Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images

In what could be the series decider, the Athletics will use Jack Perkins, who has a 2-3 record with a 6.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. Since turning into a starter, Perkins has been decent but not great for the Athletics. In his last start on June 10, he would give up five hits, three runs, and two home runs in 4.0 innings.

In Game 2, the Pirates will utilize Mitch Keller, who has a 5-4 record, a 5.14 ERA, and 1.31 WHIP. In his last start vs. the Dodgers on June 11, he would pitch four innings and allow seven hits and five runs, along with a home run. Both pitchers will be looking to turn things around on Monday.

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) gets a pitchers mound visit while pitching against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Athletics currently do not have a starter listed for Game 3, which could mean we see Kade Morris or Joey Estes get the start. But Aaron Civale could return in this game, as he has been rehabbing in Triple-A. In his last start, he pitched 4.1 innings and gave up no hits. Civale should start in Game 3.

Whoever starts for the A's will face Braxton Ashcraft, who has been solid for the Pirates this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. This game will be the most challenging for the Athletics and, like in Game 2, could be the series decider in a must-win for the Athletics.