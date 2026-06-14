Why Sweep vs. Rockies Could Change Trajectory of Athletics Baseball

The Athletics are just one game behind the Mariners for the A.L West lead.

The last five games for the Athletics could not have come at a better time. In Las Vegas, the Athletics are 4-1, with a chance to not only extend their win streak to five, but tie the Mariners in the A.L West. With how the Athletics have been playing, it would be disappointing to see the A's fall below .500 once again on Sunday.

The Road Stays Smooth

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After Sunday's match, the Athletics will face the 36-35 Pirates, who are currently fourth in the A.L Central. Considering the A's were able to smoke the Brewers 2-1 in the last series, the A's should be able to win the series vs. the Pirates. It also should be mentioned that the A's will not face Paul Skenes during the series.

After the Pirates, the Athletics will face one of the worst teams in baseball, the Angels, in a four-game set. The Athletics will also get starts from both Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn, giving the Athletics a much-needed pitching advantage in those games. If the Athletics drop one game per series, they would be 41-37, if they can complete the sweep on Sunday.

Multiple All-Star Bids Are Guaranteed

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) runs after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Right now, the Athletics have two players who are locks for the All-Star Game in Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, as well as multiple players on the fringe. Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom , Carlos Cortes and J.T. Ginn are all players who could benefit from an Athletics sweep in Vegas.

While individual performances will play a key role in getting these players elected, it should be mentioned that the more wins a team has, it most likely translates in more fringe players earning a spot. A sweep against the Rockies helps the record out, and keeps momentum on schedule, something that will help individual performance.

Excitement Level in Vegas Increases

Jun 13, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; A view of the Las Vegas Ballpark during the playing of the national anthem prior to a game between the Colorado Rockies and Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

This is a huge series not only for the current season, but for the future of A's baseball. They have already made moves roster-wise to force people to care about Athletics baseball. But if they are really looking to generate hype, what better than finishing the Las Vegas stint 5-1.

If you are a first-time baseball watcher in Las Vegas, seeing on-field success by the incoming team in your city creates something special. This creates a culture in a city that, in the last few years, has become a sports haven. A sweep on Sunday could accomplish this and help the A's create a passionate fan base before they play a game in their new stadium.